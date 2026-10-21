'Our Countries Are Connected By Geography, Commerce, Tourism, Family And Friendship,' Says PM Philip J. Pierre

Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, opening remarks at the US-Caribbean Dialogue, October 15, 2026, Washington, USA.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ON behalf of the Caribbean Community, I thank the government of the United States for convening this dialogue and for its hospitality.

This meeting responds to the call by CARICOM leaders for political-level consultations, following our constructive engagement with secretary of state Marco Rubio in Saint Kitts and Nevis in February.

We value this relationship. Our countries are connected by geography, commerce, tourism, family and friendship. The Caribbean Community is a close neighbour, a stable democratic partner and a region open to investment. We seek a more strategic partnership, sustained by regular dialogue and measured by improvements in our people's lives.

For Caribbean families, energy security means affordable electricity. Economic cooperation means jobs, investment and opportunity. Security cooperation means safer communities. Disaster preparedness means knowing that help will arrive when it is needed.

These are shared interests. Our discussions today should translate them into practical commitments:



Financing for resilient energy systems;

Predictable trade and stronger commercial partnerships;

Secure infrastructure; Stronger health systems and disaster response; and coordinated action against organised crime and illicit firearms trafficking.

Haiti must remain central to our attention. We appreciate the United States' role and welcome the extension of the United Nations mandate for the Gang Suppression Force.

CARICOM continues its work through the Eminent Persons Group. Sustained international assistance and credible elections, with the widest possible participation, are essential to restoring confidence and supporting Haiti's return to stability. Our dialogue must also make room for immigration and migration, matters with profound implications for our communities and our people-to-people ties.

Colleagues, the strength of today's meeting will be demonstrated by what follows it. Let us connect political dialogue with sustained technical engagement, identify priorities and establish clear arrangements for follow-up.

The CARICOM Secretariat will help coordinate the Community's technical work alongside our national authorities and regional institutions.

CARICOM comes to this table ready to listen, ready to engage and ready to build a partnership that delivers mutual benefit, with respect for our sovereignty and our shared aspirations.

Related: Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau with Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre at the Opening Remarks of the US-Caribbean Dialogue