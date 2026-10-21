Prosek Partners Names James Isola Managing Director
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Prosek Partners has hired James Isola as managing director in New York, strengthening the firm's strategic communications and reputation management capabilities in private markets.
Isola joins from private equity firm Oakley Capital, where he served as head of communications, overseeing the firm's communications strategy and advising portfolio company leadership on issues management.
Previously, Isola was a partner at Maitland/AMO. His experience spans private equity, asset management, infrastructure, investment banking and shareholder activism.
At Prosek, Isola will work primarily with the firm's private markets clients, advising alternative investors on strategic communications and reputation management.
“James brings deep industry expertise and a unique perspective from his experience working both in-house and as an advisor to leading financial institutions,” said Jennifer Prosek, founder and managing partner of Prosek Partners.“His appointment reflects our continued investment in our people and commitment to delivering the highest level of strategic counsel to our clients.”
Isola joins from private equity firm Oakley Capital, where he served as head of communications, overseeing the firm's communications strategy and advising portfolio company leadership on issues management.
Previously, Isola was a partner at Maitland/AMO. His experience spans private equity, asset management, infrastructure, investment banking and shareholder activism.
At Prosek, Isola will work primarily with the firm's private markets clients, advising alternative investors on strategic communications and reputation management.
“James brings deep industry expertise and a unique perspective from his experience working both in-house and as an advisor to leading financial institutions,” said Jennifer Prosek, founder and managing partner of Prosek Partners.“His appointment reflects our continued investment in our people and commitment to delivering the highest level of strategic counsel to our clients.”
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