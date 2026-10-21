Families Of Missing Azerbaijanis Meet With EU Representatives In Brussels (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A meeting with members of the“Karabakh Missing Families” public association was held on October 21 at the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the European Union in Brussels.

The families of missing Azerbaijanis met with Okke Bouwman, Political Adviser to the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and Marco Cardinali, Coordinator for Relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, which lasted about an hour, the families of missing Azerbaijanis stated that Armenia had provided no information about their loved ones, even after the end of the conflict.

Konul Behbudova, chairperson of the public association, noted that on October 20, the previous day, families of missing Azerbaijanis had held a protest at Place du Luxembourg in front of the European Parliament in Brussels and adopted a statement.

She stressed that Armenia bears direct responsibility for the fate of missing Azerbaijanis and is obliged to share information with Azerbaijan about the locations of mass graves. Behbudova noted that 32 mass graves have been discovered to date in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting also addressed another protest held by families of missing Azerbaijanis in Brussels that day, at the central Schuman Square. It was emphasized that the families would not remain silent until they received information about their loved ones and would continue to hold regular protests.