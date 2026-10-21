School District Of Cambridge Selects Edustaff To Add Staffing Continuity Across The Blue Jay Learning Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Wis., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The School District of Cambridge has selected Edustaff to support substitute staffing across its schools, adding dedicated recruiting and workforce support to help keep learning moving when regular employees are absent.

Cambridge's district message - 'Learn from the past, Achieve in the present and Envision the future' - reflects a learning community that values both day-to-day achievement and long-term growth. Substitute staffing sits squarely in the 'present': students still need a productive school day, even when the employee they expected to see is unavailable.

The district's schools include Cambridge Elementary, Nikolay Middle School, Cambridge High School, and Koshkonong Trails. Working across those settings requires substitutes who can adjust to different ages, programs, and classroom expectations while providing a steady presence for students.

“Cambridge has a strong sense of identity and a clear belief that every school day contributes to something bigger. We want our substitute program to reinforce that. When a substitute walks into a Cambridge classroom, they should have the preparation and support to make that day count for students.”

- Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Edustaff has started working with Cambridge to recruit and onboard substitute employees, communicate assignment expectations, and support the day-to-day staffing process. The partnership is intended to make the substitute experience more consistent for applicants and the coverage process more dependable for district leaders.

About School District of Cambridge

The School District of Cambridge serves the Cambridge, Wisconsin, community through Cambridge Elementary School, Nikolay Middle School, Cambridge High School, and Koshkonong Trails. The district's guiding message is 'Learn from the past, Achieve in the present and Envision the future.' Learn more at .

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

...

(877) 974-6338

