Global Conservation Capital Announces November 15 Token Launch For Sloth Coin (SLOC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The planned security-token offering is intended to connect eligible private capital with rainforest conservation projects and potential revenue from independently verified environmental-credit sales









DOVER, Del., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Conservation Capital, Inc. (GCC) today announced that the token launch for Sloth Coin (SLOC) is planned to launch on November 15, 2026.

SLOC is intended to be offered as a security token, rather than as a conventional cryptocurrency designed primarily for payments or speculative trading. GCC's proposed model is designed to connect eligible investor capital with rainforest conservation activities and potential revenue generated through the development, verification, issuance, and sale of qualifying environmental credits.

The initial presale price is planned at $0.03 per SLOC token. Final participation requirements, investor rights, restrictions, and economic terms will be set out in GCC's final offering documents.

A Proposed Model For Conservation Financing

Rainforests support biodiversity, help regulate climate systems, and store substantial amounts of carbon. Protecting them, however, requires sustained financing in regions where preserving land may compete with commercial development.

Traditional conservation funding, including grants, public programmes, and donations, remains important. GCC is developing a complementary approach intended to explore whether private capital can support long-term rainforest protection alongside those established funding sources.

Under the proposed model, GCC would identify and develop eligible conservation projects. Those projects would be subject to environmental measurement and independent verification processes to determine whether qualifying environmental credits may be issued under applicable standards.

If qualifying credits are successfully verified, issued, and sold, net revenue from completed credit sales could support both conservation activities and the planned SLOC revenue-allocation framework.

The model is intended to link financial participation with verified environmental outcomes, while recognising that project development, verification, credit issuance, and market demand each involve material uncertainty.

Proposed Revenue Allocation Structure

GCC currently contemplates allocating up to 20% of net verified environmental-credit sale revenue to potential distributions for eligible SLOC investors. Up to 80% may be allocated toward additional land opportunities, conservation activities, and future project expansion.

The allocation structure is intended to create a cycle in which successful environmental-credit sales may contribute to both investor participation and the continued growth of GCC's conservation portfolio.

SLOC does not provide direct ownership of rainforest land. Potential distributions depend on the successful development, independent verification, issuance, and sale of eligible environmental credits. Neither environmental-credit revenue nor investor returns are guaranteed.

The final offering documents will govern the terms of the offering and may differ from the current proposed framework.

Project Development And Peru Due Diligence

GCC has developed investor-onboarding and token-management infrastructure intended to support the planned SLOC offering and security-token administration.

The company is also evaluating potential rainforest conservation opportunities in Peru, home to extensive areas of the Amazon rainforest. Two prospective parcels are currently undergoing due diligence.

The properties have not been acquired. Any future inclusion in GCC's conservation portfolio remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, commercial feasibility, legal requirements, environmental requirements, available financing, and other applicable conditions.

GCC says its project-development process is intended to identify conservation opportunities capable of meeting the requirements for independent environmental verification, while maintaining a disciplined approach to land assessment and project implementation.

Offering Structure And Participation

The planned SLOC presale is structured as a security-token offering. In the United States, GCC intends to rely on an exemption from registration under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participation by U.S. investors will be limited to individuals and entities that satisfy applicable accredited-investor verification requirements. The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Non-U.S. participation will be subject to relevant securities laws, jurisdictional restrictions, and the final offering documents.

Further project information and presale updates are available through the official Sloth Coin channel.

About Sloth Coin (SLOC)

Sloth Coin (SLOC) is a planned blockchain-based security token to be issued by Global Conservation Capital, Inc. The initiative is designed to connect eligible investor capital with rainforest conservation activities and potential revenue from independently verified environmental credits.

Global Conservation Capital's stated mission is to develop conservation-financing initiatives that combine environmental responsibility with commercially sustainable models.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offer of SLOC tokens will be made only through final offering documents prepared by Global Conservation Capital, Inc. Offers and sales will be made only to eligible accredited investors in compliance with applicable securities regulations and subject to the terms and conditions of the final offering documents.

CONTACT: Media Contact: GCC Team...