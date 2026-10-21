DEADLINE ALERT For DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS), And Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., Papa John's International, Inc., York Space Systems, Inc., and Beta Bionics, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., Papa John's International, Inc., York Space Systems, Inc., and Beta Bionics, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS )



Class period: September 8, 2025 to August 24, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 3, 2026 Case: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #295 Pension Fund v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania



The DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DICK'S efforts to clean up Foot Locker's inventory were not complete, and Foot Locker remained burdened with unproductive, stagnant legacy footwear; (ii) Foot Locker relied heavily on legacy footwear products that were especially vulnerable to intensifying promotional pressure across the athletic footwear industry; (iii) as a result, DICK'S was significantly exposed to industry-wide excess inventory and the resulting promotional activity; and (iv) accordingly, DICK'S could not achieve the sales growth, margins, and profits it had touted to investors.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA )



Class period: August 7, 2025 to August 5, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Hale v. Papa John's International, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky



The Papa John's International, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (ii) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; and (iii) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at.”

York Space Systems, Inc. (NYSE: YSS )



Class period: January 29, 2026 to May 11, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: October 30, 2026 Case: Ianelli v. York Space Systems, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado



The York Space Systems, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; and (ii) this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the SDA deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed.

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX )



Class period: July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 3, 2026 Case: Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California



The Beta Bionics, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants omitted mention of the FDA Form 483 and iLet's underlying safety issues, including that the Form 483 identified over 18,000 complaints including numerous life-threatening hypoglycemic events that the Company had“failed to investigate,” or even report to the FDA, with no justification; (ii) the Company's statements assuring investors that its remediation efforts were advanced and the FDA's issues were“very benign,” failed to accurately describe the scope and severity of the FDA's observations which made remediation much more complex and extensive than Defendants indicated to investors; and (iii) that the Company“could have opened a CAPA and did not” was misleading where the FDA had in fact concluded that Beta Bionics had, without justification, failed to investigate clearly serious, life-threatening customer reports.

Next steps for investors in these cases

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.