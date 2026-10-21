Openai, Google Expand Partnership With Cloud Deal

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Google LLC to make its artificial intelligence models available to developers through Google Cloud.

"Google Cloud's longstanding investment in machine learning and AI has made it a destination for AI workloads and the developers and data scientists building them," OpenAI pointed out in a blog post.

In the coming weeks, the ChatGPT maker's most recent models, such as GPT-6 Astra, will become available on Google's "Model Garden and Marketplace," with customers able to use existing cloud spending ​commitments to buy the products. OpenAI's models will also be brought to Antigravity, Google's AI code editor, and Gemini Agent.