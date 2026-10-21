Russia Launches Round 60 Strikes On Energy And Oil And Gas Infrastructure In Three Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on Faceboo following a meeting of the revamped coordination headquarters, Ukrinform reports.

According to Shmyhal,“the focus is on addressing the consequences of emergencies in three key areas”:

Electricity supply. Shmyhal has been appointed by the government to oversee the response.

Heat and water supply, and transport infrastructure. The response will be overseen by Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk.

Electronic communications. The response will be overseen by Minister of Digital Transformation Oksana Ferchuk.

Relevant working groups will be established to coordinate further efforts, Shmyhal said.

Regarding restoration efforts, the first deputy prime minister noted that“emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits. Crews are working at an intensified pace, but the security situation is making the work more difficult.”

Shmyhal thanked energy workers for their resilience and professionalism.

He stressed that“the intensity of Russian attacks has increased significantly. Since October 19, the enemy has carried out around 60 targeted strikes, damaging energy and oil and gas infrastructure, including in the Rivne, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia regions.”

Shmyhal also said that briefings had been held on the state of the Kyiv energy hub.“Russian attacks have caused significant damage to energy infrastructure. Together with NPC Ukrenergo and distribution system operators, we have developed a set of measures to strengthen the resilience of the power system and minimise the impact of Russian strikes,” he said.

The deputy prime minister added:“We also reviewed the situation at the capital's combined heat and power plants (CHPs). Plant managers reported on the damage caused by Russian strikes and the progress of restoration work. We coordinated equipment requirements.”

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Shmyhal instructed officials to ensure that equipment from the Energy Ministry's hubs is distributed as quickly as possible.

He also reported that“construction of protective structures at key facilities is ongoing. We agreed on additional measures to protect energy facilities and arrange funding for them.”

Regarding the development of distributed power generation in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Shmyhal said he had instructed officials to accelerate the work, as the generation capacity currently available was insufficient to ensure the resilience of the capital's energy hub.

“We continue to coordinate our efforts to promptly restore damaged infrastructure and further strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's power system,” Shmyhal said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Shmyhal and European Investment Bank Vice-President Karl Nehammer discussed strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's power system and attracting new investment during a meeting in Kyiv.