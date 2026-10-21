Zelensky Outlines Joint Projects With Norway To Counter Shahed Drones And Strengthen Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president told journalists in a group chat, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

Summing up his morning meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and representatives of Norwegian defense manufacturing company Kongsberg, Zelensky said:“I want to thank our partners and inform the Ukrainian public that we are working on three projects. As they say, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and there are positive developments. The first project has delivered strong results, in my view. In another month and a half to two months, we expect to receive the equipment needed to protect against Shahed drones.”

The second project is the European anti-ballistic missile programme Freja. The president thanked Norway's partners for their continued support for the initiative.

The third project, he said, also concerns air defense and communications.

Zelensky separately thanked the political parties represented in the Norwegian parliament.

“We are grateful for this broad coalition, bringing together different parties in the Norwegian parliament in support of Ukraine. We appreciate the financial assistance,” the president said.

He noted that talks with Norwegian party leaders and the speaker of the Norwegian parliament had covered an energy support package, the return of abducted children, the construction of bomb shelters, and bus programs among other issues.

The president also stressed that it was important for Ukraine to address“all outstanding and underfunded needs for this financial year.”

Zelensky meets Norwegian DM and representatives ofmanufacturer Kongsberg

“You know that we have made good progress with the European Union. We are also grateful to our partners, but we still face a funding gap of €3.5 billion, or $4.1 billion. We are working to address it. I raised this issue with our Norwegian colleagues. (...) We hope our partners will help us,” Zelensky said.

As reported, Zelensky arrived in Norway on October 20, where he held talks with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in the presence of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.