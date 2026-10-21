Global Sulphur Shortage Raises New Challenges For The Fertilizer Industry In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)For fertilizer importers, distributors, and agricultural buyers, understanding these developments is becoming increasingly important when planning purchases for the coming months Supply Becomes a Key Concern for Phosphate Fertilizers

According to a report published by the Financial Times on October 13, disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have significantly tightened global sulphur supplies. Sulphur is an essential raw material used to produce sulphuric acid, which plays a critical role in phosphate fertilizer manufacturing.

The disruption has intensified competition for available sulphur between fertilizer producers and the mining industry. As a result, phosphate fertilizer manufacturers are facing higher input costs, while some producers have been forced to reduce output.

This situation highlights how disruptions in one raw material supply chain can affect fertilizer production and agricultural costs worldwide. Countries that depend heavily on imported fertilizers may face additional challenges if elevated costs and supply constraints persist.

Nitrogen and Phosphate Markets Show Different Trends

The latest market developments indicate that fertilizer products are not experiencing identical supply and demand conditions.

Nitrogen fertilizers, including urea and ammonia, have shown some price relief from earlier peaks as alternative suppliers help offset trade disruptions. However, seasonal agricultural demand, energy costs, and geopolitical uncertainty continue to influence market expectations.

Phosphate fertilizers face a different set of challenges. Tight sulphur availability and higher production costs are adding pressure to phosphate supply chains, potentially limiting the extent to which prices can ease.

According to analysis published by CGIAR and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in September 2026, global nitrogen fertilizer markets have shown signs of adjustment, while phosphate supplies remain comparatively tight and costly. The report also identifies sulphur availability as an important bottleneck for fertilizer production and trade.

For international buyers, this divergence means that market movements in urea should not automatically be used to predict prices for DAP, MAP, or other phosphate products.

What Should Fertilizer Buyers Watch in the Coming Months?

As the market moves toward the end of 2026, fertilizer buyers should pay close attention to three factors.

First, monitor raw material and energy costs. Sulphur, natural gas, and other industrial inputs can significantly affect fertilizer production costs. Changes in these markets may influence export offers and supplier availability.

Second, diversify sourcing strategies. Comparing offers from multiple qualified suppliers and evaluating alternative origins can help buyers manage supply risks. However, product specifications, import regulations, shipping schedules, and total landed costs should all be considered before making purchasing decisions.

Third, plan procurement around agricultural demand. Fertilizer application is closely tied to crop calendars. Delayed shipments may affect farmers even when supplies become available later. Importers and distributors should therefore balance price expectations against delivery reliability and local seasonal requirements.

Outlook: Supply Chain Flexibility Remains Essential

The latest developments underline the close connection between raw material availability, fertilizer production, international shipping, and global food security.

Although alternative suppliers and adjustments in trade flows have helped the market absorb some disruptions, the phosphate sector remains exposed to sulphur supply constraints. Future price movements will depend on the recovery of shipping routes, raw material availability, production economics, and demand from major agricultural markets.

For fertilizer traders and agricultural businesses, a flexible procurement strategy and timely market information will remain essential. Monitoring developments across urea, phosphate fertilizers, and key raw materials can help buyers make more informed sourcing decisions in an uncertain market.

At Shengtaifert, we continue to follow global fertilizer market developments and international trade conditions to support our customers with informed procurement planning and reliable supply coordination. Buyers are encouraged to communicate their product specifications, estimated volumes, and delivery schedules in advance to facilitate more effective sourcing and shipment arrangements.

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Since 2000, Shengtaifert has been a trusted China fertilizer manufacturer and global fertilizer supplier, serving distributors, importers, wholesalers, agricultural enterprises, and industrial customers worldwide.