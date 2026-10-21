MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 19, 2026 2:21 am - Sydney supplier Bella Decor Australia highlights PureWood decorative surfaces for residential joinery

SYDNEY, NSW, 19 October 2026. Bella Decor Australia, a Horsley Park-based supplier of decorative surfaces for architects, interior designers and joiners, today highlights its existing PureWoodTM range through residential cabinetry projects featured in its online portfolio.

Founded in 2009, Bella Decor Australia is an Australian supplier of decorative surfaces for the interior design, furniture and architectural industries. The company supplies embossed melamine faced panels, high pressure laminates with matching edges, and concrete-look panels Australia-wide, serving architects, interior designers, joiners, cabinetmakers and furniture makers.

What is PureWoodTM by Bella Decor Australia?

PureWoodTM is a collection of decorative surfaces for joinery and interior architecture, bringing timber-inspired grain and texture to kitchens, cabinetry, furniture and other interior applications. The collection includes timber-look melamine panels, high pressure laminate and matching edge options, alongside veneer products. Available materials and formats depend on the selected decor and sub-range.

Bella Decor's residential project portfolio documents PureWoodTM applications in full-height kitchen cabinetry, bedroom storage and lounge cabinetry. These examples show how selected finishes have been used across different rooms, giving designers and joiners practical references when developing coordinated interior palettes.

Which PureWoodTM sub-ranges are available?

The PureWoodTM portfolio spans EVEREST, LINEAS, Natural Timber Veneer/ Reconstituted Timber Veneer, NATURALS, NATURALS MATT and NEXT. The range offers different grain patterns, surface textures and tones for residential and commercial interiors.

LINEAS features defined linear grain, while NATURALS offers timber-inspired finishes with brushed texture. NATURALS MATT provides low-sheen surfaces, with crown-cut and quarter-cut grain designs described in the PureWoodTM brochure. NEXT includes reconstituted timber veneers crafted from natural timber, with decor options developed for furniture, joinery, interior design and architectural applications.

Specifiers can review the individual product pages and brochures to confirm the material, panel format and edging options for their selected finish.

Where has PureWoodTM been used in residential joinery?

Bella Decor's published project pages identify the specific PureWoodTM finishes used in three residential interiors:

ProjectBella Decor surfaceDocumented application

StanmorePureWoodTM NATURALS MATT American White OakFull-height kitchen cabinetry around integrated appliances, complementing dark benchtops and splashback.

Pearl BeachPureWoodTM NATURALS MATT Spotted GumKitchen and bedroom cabinetry, including full-height storage and integrated drawers.

LonguevillePureWoodTM NATURALS MATT Spotted GumKitchen cabinetry alongside marble benchtops and splashback, and lounge cabinetry around the entertainment unit.

These examples are documented applications from Bella Decor's existing portfolio, providing references for cabinetry design and surface selection.

What other decorative surfaces does Bella Decor supply?

Touch LaminateTM is a soft-touch matte laminate with fingerprint resistance. Bella Decor offers the collection as faced panels, laminate and edges for coordinated furniture and interior applications.

Concreo is a lightweight concrete-look panel. Bella Decor identifies feature walls, retail fitouts, hospitality interiors and custom joinery among its applications, describing a panel that can be cut and shaped for interior projects.

Conclad is a concrete-inspired finish with raw, industrial texture for architectural applications. Bella Decor describes its use in vertical wall cladding, joinery elements and feature panels.

Together with PureWoodTM, these collections form Bella Decor's portfolio of timber-look, matte and concrete-inspired decorative surfaces.

How can designers and joiners order Bella Decor samples?

Bella Decor offers free sample ordering through com. Designers and joiners can browse individual decors, use the Add to Samples function and access My Samples to assemble their selection before submitting an order.

Product brochures provide further information for specification. Bella Decor's PureWoodTM brochure recommends reviewing a physical sample where colour is critical, because printed representations may vary from the actual product.

For assistance with sample orders, technical information or product selection, contact Bella Decor on 02 9604 8100 or [email protected].

What project support does Bella Decor provide?

Bella Decor provides project support from product selection through to delivery. Its services include panel edging systems and custom pre-cut panels supplied through local fabricators to suit project specifications.

Architects, interior designers and joiners can discuss the selected surface, matching edge requirements and fabrication needs with Bella Decor's team. Individual product information should be consulted for dimensions, substrates and available formats.

Bella Decor Australia at a glance

.Founded: 2009.

.Location: 1/7 Millner Avenue, Horsley Park NSW 2175, Western Sydney.

.Service area: Australia-wide.

.Category: Decorative surfaces supplier.

.Audience: Architects, interior designers, joiners, cabinetmakers and furniture makers.

.Collections: PureWoodTM, Touch LaminateTM, Concreo and Conclad.

.Website: com.

Learn more

Explore the PureWoodTM collection at com, review product information and request samples for your next joinery or interior design project.

About Bella Decor Australia

Bella Decor Australia is a Sydney-based supplier of decorative surfaces for architects, interior designers, joiners and furniture makers. Founded in 2009 and based in Horsley Park NSW, the company supplies embossed melamine faced panels, high pressure laminates with matching edges, and concrete-look panels across Australia. Its collections include PureWoodTM, Touch LaminateTM, Concreo and Conclad. Bella Decor Australia is a trade supplier, not a homewares retailer. Learn more at com.

Media contact

Bella Decor Australia

Phone: 02 9604 8100

Email: [email protected]

Website: com.