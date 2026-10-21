Fonimo Highlights Click-To-Call Chrome Extension For Faster Business Communication

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 19, 2026 2:51 am - Fonimo's Click-to-Call Chrome Extension enables users to initiate calls from webpages and compatible CRM platforms by clicking highlighted phone numbers, helping simplify business calling workflows.

Fonimo highlights its Click-to-Call Chrome Extension as part of its range of VoIP softphone solutions designed to support business communication. The extension provides an additional way for users to access calling functionality through a browser-based environment, complementing Fonimo's focus on flexible VoIP communication and customizable softphone technology.

Businesses and telecom operators increasingly look for communication software that can work with their existing infrastructure and meet their specific requirements. Fonimo addresses these needs through its white-label VoIP softphone, WebRTC capabilities, and integration options for compatible communication platforms.

Click-to-Call for Browser-Based Communication

Click-to-call functionality offers a convenient approach to initiating calls from supported browser environments. Fonimo's Click-to-Call Chrome Extension adds to its range of communication options for businesses looking to incorporate calling into their digital workflows.

By offering a browser-based calling option alongside its softphone solutions, Fonimo supports organizations seeking flexible ways to access VoIP communication tools. The extension complements Fonimo's broader focus on making business communication adaptable to different working environments.

Flexible VoIP Softphone Technology

Fonimo provides a customizable VoIP softphone designed to support voice communication over the internet using SIP technology. Its WebRTC capabilities support web-based real-time communication, while its integration options allow businesses to connect the softphone with compatible VoIP platforms and communication infrastructure.

These capabilities make Fonimo relevant to telecom operators, Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), resellers, and businesses looking to incorporate softphone technology into their communication offerings.

Integration and Customization Options

Fonimo supports integration with compatible communication tools and VoIP infrastructure. Its customization options include white-label branding, feature customization, and API integration, helping businesses adapt the softphone to their requirements.

This flexibility allows organizations to explore communication solutions that align with their existing systems and branding objectives. The availability of specific integrations and features depends on the implementation and configuration selected.

Supporting Modern Business Communication

Fonimo combines VoIP calling capabilities with communication features such as messaging and chat. Its softphone solutions are designed for use across supported devices and operating systems, helping businesses address different communication requirements through a customizable platform.

The Click-to-Call Chrome Extension complements this broader product offering by providing another browser-based option for business calling.

Businesses interested in browser-based calling can explore the Fonimo Click-to-Call Extension to learn more about the solution.

About Fonimo

Fonimo is a customizable VoIP softphone solution developed by Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. It supports SIP-based calling, WebRTC technology, messaging, chat, white-label branding, and integration with compatible communication platforms. Fonimo is designed for telecom operators, ITSPs, resellers, and businesses seeking adaptable softphone technology for their communication requirements.

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