Oxane Partners Wins Best AI Solution For Credit Risk Analysis For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 19, 2026 4:54 am - Oxane Partners, a leading technology-driven solutions provider to the private credit markets, today announced that it has been named Best AI Solution for Credit Risk Analysis at the AI in Capital Markets Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year.

New York, London, New Delhi: 19 Oct, 2026

Oxane Partners ("Oxane"), a leading technology-driven solutions provider to the private credit markets, today announced that it has been named Best AI Solution for Credit Risk Analysis at the AI in Capital Markets Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year.

AI adoption in private credit is increasingly moving beyond experimentation towards practical, controlled implementation across credit and risk management workflows. Investment firms are looking to automate data-intensive processes, strengthen credit monitoring, and make relevant insights more accessible, while keeping human expertise and oversight central to investment decisions.

Through its flagship platform, Oxane Panorama, the firm has developed AI-powered capabilities spanning data extraction and validation, credit monitoring, and portfolio analytics. By combining automated data processing with intelligent analytics and natural-language search, these capabilities help investment firms manage complex credit information, monitor borrower performance, and access portfolio and risk insights more efficiently.

Built on a foundation of data integrity and deep domain expertise, Oxane's AI capabilities combine automated processing with specialist review and comprehensive audit trails. These capabilities help improve the accuracy and consistency of data processing, reduce manual effort, and enhance productivity across credit monitoring and risk management workflows.

Oxane's technology platform supports $1.5 trillion in aggregate client AUM across more than 100 clients globally. Its team of 950+ professionals, including dedicated technology specialists with expertise in AI, operates across London, New York, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad.



About Oxane Partners

Oxane Partners is a leading provider of technology solutions to the Private Credit+ industry. Our solutions transform the way investment firms and banks analyze and manage their investments. We unify our technology with deep domain expertise to provide compelling solutions to the challenges faced by the private markets industry.

Our technology platform supports $1.5 trillion in aggregate client AUM across 100+ clients, including global investment banks, private credit, private equity, hedge funds, and alternative asset managers. With offices in London, New York, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, our team of 950+ professionals supports clients across more than 20 geographies globally.

Founded in 2014 by former structured credit investment professionals at Deutsche Bank, Oxane Partners is at the forefront of the digital transformation underway in the private markets industry. For more information, please visit oxanepartners

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