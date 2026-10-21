ISS Relocations Highlights Comprehensive Pet Relocation Support For International Moves From The UAE

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 19, 2026 7:34 am - ISS Relocations highlights its international pet relocation services from the UAE and GCC, offering coordinated support with documentation, veterinary requirements, travel arrangements, and destination procedures.

Dubai, UAE – October 19, 2026 – ISS Relocations is highlighting its international pet relocation services for individuals, families, expatriates, and corporate professionals moving to or from the UAE and GCC. The service brings together travel planning, veterinary coordination, documentation assistance, airline arrangements, and destination coordination to help pet owners prepare for international journeys with greater confidence.

Relocating with a pet involves more than arranging transportation. Depending on the destination, owners may need to organise vaccinations, microchipping, health certificates, import and export permits, approved travel crates, and compliance with airline and government regulations. Missing a requirement or overlooking a deadline can create complications that affect travel arrangements.

ISS Relocations provides coordinated pet relocation support designed around each pet's travel requirements and destination regulations. Its services cover international pet transport for dogs, cats, and other animals, subject to applicable airline policies and destination requirements.

Coordinated Support for Every Stage of Pet Travel

The company's pet relocation service covers several essential stages of an international move. These include personalised travel planning, veterinary and health documentation coordination, permit assistance, travel crate selection, flight arrangements, and airport handling.

ISS Relocations also assists with customs procedures and destination-side coordination, depending on the route and service arrangement. Pet owners can discuss door-to-door or airport-to-airport options based on their travel plans and the requirements of the destination country.

Because import regulations differ between countries, early preparation is particularly important for international pet relocation. Some destinations require specific vaccinations, blood tests, additional documentation, or quarantine arrangements. Understanding these requirements before booking travel can help owners plan the necessary steps and timelines.

ISS Relocations works with veterinary professionals, airlines, and international partners to coordinate the relevant arrangements for each journey. Requirements and service availability are assessed according to the pet, route, and applicable regulations.

A Personalised Approach to International Pet Relocation

For many families, pets are an important part of the household and relocating them requires careful consideration of their comfort and individual needs.

ISS Relocations takes a planning-led approach, considering factors such as the pet's size, breed, age, travel crate requirements, destination, and intended departure date. This information helps establish the appropriate preparation steps and identify requirements that need attention before travel.

Pet owners planning an international move are encouraged to begin the process early, particularly when relocating to countries with detailed import procedures. Sharing accurate information about the origin, destination, pet, and preferred travel date helps the relocation team assess the arrangements required.

With its broader international relocation capabilities, ISS Relocations can also coordinate pet travel alongside household relocation requirements where suitable, helping families plan connected aspects of their move.

Start Planning Your Pet's International Journey

ISS Relocations invites pet owners preparing to move internationally to discuss their travel requirements and explore suitable relocation arrangements.

To learn more about international pet relocation services from the UAE and GCC, visit or contact ISS Relocations to request a personalised quotation.

Early planning, clear documentation, and coordinated travel arrangements can help pet owners approach an international move with greater clarity while keeping their companion's needs at the centre of the process.