Swami Swaroopananda Launches You Are The Sky, Bringing Vedantic Wisdom To Modern Emotions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 21, 2026: Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, a spiritual and educational organization dedicated to sharing the knowledge of Vedanta, unveiled his new book, You Are The Sky: An Ancient Guide to Modern Feelings, at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Published by Pan Macmillan India, the book has already demonstrated immense reader anticipation, with close to 7,000 copies sold in pre-launch sales alone. Drawing on Vedantic philosophy and contemporary psychology, the work explores how we can experience our emotions without letting them define who we are or dictate how we respond to life.
The event opened with a welcome address by Pujitha Krishnan, Editorial Director, Pan Macmillan India, followed by the formal stage unveiling of the book. Swami Swaroopananda then joined Vinay Bharadwaj, filmmaker and talk show host, for a captivating conversation followed by an interactive Q&A session with the audience. The dialogue centered on decoding emotional triggers through the 'Sky' perspective, illustrating how ancient science for modern minds provides a practical path to emotional mastery and peace. The event witnessed an august gathering of distinguished guests from diverse spheres, including diplomats, senior advocates, CEOs, leading psychologists and therapists, artists, academics, and prominent media figures.
The book arrives at a historic juncture as Chinmaya Mission, founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951, celebrates its 75th year through the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, culminating in the Chinmaya Global Sammelan in New Delhi from October 23 to 25.
“Emotions bring richness to our lives, but when we either suppress what we feel or react impulsively, we lose our inner peace,” said Swami Swaroopananda, speaking at the launch.“In today's fast-paced world, we equip ourselves to navigate everything outside, yet receive little guidance on navigating the world within. You Are The Sky bridges ancient Vedantic wisdom with modern psychology, not to eliminate our feelings, but to help us decode their messages, discover our inner steadiness, and respond to life's challenges with true freedom.”
Pujitha Krishnan, Editorial Director at Pan Macmillan India, added:“Combining the timeless truths of Vedanta with a contemporary understanding of physiology, neurology, and psychology, You Are The Sky shows us how we can transform our relationship with our own minds. This is a crucial skill in the overwhelming world we live in today. With close to 7,000 copies sold even prior to the official launch, the response from readers has been overwhelming, and we are delighted to publish this important and timeless book by Swami Swaroopananda.”
At the heart of the book is the metaphor of the sky and its passing clouds. Just as clouds pass across the sky without changing its underlying nature, emotions arise and pass without defining our true identity. The book guides readers to separate the experience of an emotion from complete identification with it.
You Are The Sky addresses core emotions such as anger, fear, jealousy, guilt, and sadness, examining how they shape our thoughts, behavior, and relationships. It also explores how positive feelings like love, happiness, and pride can cause dependency when our sense of fulfillment becomes reliant on external circumstances. Rather than suppressing difficult feelings, the book focuses on conscious recognition, empowering readers to harness their emotions for growth in both their personal and professional lives.
You Are The Sky: An Ancient Guide to Modern Feelings is now available across major bookstores including Crossword and online via Amazon and Flipkart.
About Swami Swaroopananda
Swami Swaroopananda is the Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, overseeing more than 350 centers worldwide. As the Chancellor, he has established Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth as an institution which integrates Indian knowledge traditions with contemporary systems of knowledge. Ordained as a monk in 1985 by Vedantic Master Swami Chinmayananda, he has made it his life's endeavor to bring ancient wisdom into everyday context. Known for his warm humor, down-to-earth approach, and innovative use of digital media, Swamiji seamlessly bridges spiritual growth, mental wellbeing, and leadership. Swamiji has developed and conducts Make It Happen, a pioneering executive leadership and personal development course. Dedicated to bringing maximum happiness to maximum people, he is a celebrated author whose acclaimed works include Storm to Perform, Meditation the Awakening, Life Management Techniques, and You Are The Sky.
The event opened with a welcome address by Pujitha Krishnan, Editorial Director, Pan Macmillan India, followed by the formal stage unveiling of the book. Swami Swaroopananda then joined Vinay Bharadwaj, filmmaker and talk show host, for a captivating conversation followed by an interactive Q&A session with the audience. The dialogue centered on decoding emotional triggers through the 'Sky' perspective, illustrating how ancient science for modern minds provides a practical path to emotional mastery and peace. The event witnessed an august gathering of distinguished guests from diverse spheres, including diplomats, senior advocates, CEOs, leading psychologists and therapists, artists, academics, and prominent media figures.
The book arrives at a historic juncture as Chinmaya Mission, founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951, celebrates its 75th year through the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, culminating in the Chinmaya Global Sammelan in New Delhi from October 23 to 25.
“Emotions bring richness to our lives, but when we either suppress what we feel or react impulsively, we lose our inner peace,” said Swami Swaroopananda, speaking at the launch.“In today's fast-paced world, we equip ourselves to navigate everything outside, yet receive little guidance on navigating the world within. You Are The Sky bridges ancient Vedantic wisdom with modern psychology, not to eliminate our feelings, but to help us decode their messages, discover our inner steadiness, and respond to life's challenges with true freedom.”
Pujitha Krishnan, Editorial Director at Pan Macmillan India, added:“Combining the timeless truths of Vedanta with a contemporary understanding of physiology, neurology, and psychology, You Are The Sky shows us how we can transform our relationship with our own minds. This is a crucial skill in the overwhelming world we live in today. With close to 7,000 copies sold even prior to the official launch, the response from readers has been overwhelming, and we are delighted to publish this important and timeless book by Swami Swaroopananda.”
At the heart of the book is the metaphor of the sky and its passing clouds. Just as clouds pass across the sky without changing its underlying nature, emotions arise and pass without defining our true identity. The book guides readers to separate the experience of an emotion from complete identification with it.
You Are The Sky addresses core emotions such as anger, fear, jealousy, guilt, and sadness, examining how they shape our thoughts, behavior, and relationships. It also explores how positive feelings like love, happiness, and pride can cause dependency when our sense of fulfillment becomes reliant on external circumstances. Rather than suppressing difficult feelings, the book focuses on conscious recognition, empowering readers to harness their emotions for growth in both their personal and professional lives.
You Are The Sky: An Ancient Guide to Modern Feelings is now available across major bookstores including Crossword and online via Amazon and Flipkart.
About Swami Swaroopananda
Swami Swaroopananda is the Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, overseeing more than 350 centers worldwide. As the Chancellor, he has established Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth as an institution which integrates Indian knowledge traditions with contemporary systems of knowledge. Ordained as a monk in 1985 by Vedantic Master Swami Chinmayananda, he has made it his life's endeavor to bring ancient wisdom into everyday context. Known for his warm humor, down-to-earth approach, and innovative use of digital media, Swamiji seamlessly bridges spiritual growth, mental wellbeing, and leadership. Swamiji has developed and conducts Make It Happen, a pioneering executive leadership and personal development course. Dedicated to bringing maximum happiness to maximum people, he is a celebrated author whose acclaimed works include Storm to Perform, Meditation the Awakening, Life Management Techniques, and You Are The Sky.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment