Congress Of Eritrean Community In Jeddah And Its Environs

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Eritrean community in Jeddah and its environs held its 9th congress on 15 October under the theme“Let's Consolidate Our Organization for the Development of Our Community.”

At the congress, which was attended by Mr. Abdelrahman Osman, Eritrea's Consul General in Jeddah and its environs; Mr. Ahmed Jaefer, Head of Public and Community Affairs; and heads of national associations and organizations, Mr. Abdelkadir Malek, Chairman of the Eritrean community, presented a three-year activity report highlighting the strengths and challenges encountered.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Abdelrahman Osman emphasized the significance of strengthening participation and contribution in social activities to enhance the community and address the needs of its members.

The participants elected members of the central and executive committees for a three-year term.

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