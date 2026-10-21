Lactalis Canada Opens New R&D Centre In Ingleside, Ontario, Strengthening Canada's Food Manufacturing And Agrifood Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Canadian state-of-the-art facility will support Lactalis' North American R&D activities and is expected to become a Lactalis global expertise centre for cheddar cheese

INGLESIDE, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind emblematic brands including Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia, and part of France based Lactalis Group – officially opened its new Research & Development (R&D) Centre in Ingleside, Ontario, reinforcing Lactalis Canada's continued commitment to advancing Canada's dairy, food manufacturing and agrifood sectors.

Located adjacent to Lactalis Canada's cheese processing plant in Ingleside, the R&D centre features advanced pilot-scale capabilities and specialized testing and evaluation spaces designed to support product and process development.

“Since 2018, Lactalis Canada has completed four strategic acquisitions and invested more than $900 million in manufacturing, distribution and transformation initiatives across the country. This new R&D centre is another example of our continued commitment to dairy and food manufacturing in Canada,” said Mark Taylor, President and CEO, Lactalis Canada.“Over these years, we have been expanding our capabilities in a number of provinces. In this instance we're proud to anchor this innovation hub in Ingleside, building on our deep cheese expertise, strong partnerships and significant presence in Eastern Ontario.”

“By bringing new R&D capability closer to industrial manufacturing, this centre will enable teams to develop, test and refine cheese products and technologies and accelerate the journey from concept to market,” said Sandra Senez, Vice President, Research & Development, North America.“Expected to become a Lactalis Group global expertise centre for cheddar cheese, the work done here will extend far beyond Ingleside and across our broader network.”

The facility was officially inaugurated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and facility tour with Lactalis Canada executives and government and industry representatives on October 20, 2026.

Lactalis Canada executives and government and industry representatives celebrate the official opening of the company's new Research & Development Centre in Ingleside, Ontario on October 20, 2026.









Pictured (L-R): Pamela Nalewajek, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Dairy Farmers of Canada; Sandra Senez, Vice President, R&D, Lactalis North America; François Landry, Warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry; Mark Taylor, President and CEO, Lactalis Canada; His Worship Brian McGillis, Mayor of South Stormont; Gilles Froment, SVP, Government & Industry Relations, Lactalis Canada; and Mark Hamel, Chair, Dairy Farmers of Ontario

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4500 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes' 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2025 and 2026. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lactalis Canada Media Relations

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

