Deadline Alert: Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. Investors Have Until November 23, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. ("Honeywell Aerospace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HONA ) have until November 23, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. case, Green v. Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., et al., was filed on September 22, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona (Case No. 2:26-cv-06779).

Investors who suffered losses on Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 23, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 23, 2026

Class period: June 29, 2026 to September 1, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 22, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona

What happened?

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Honeywell Aerospace announced second quarter 2026 earnings, reporting that net income fell 70% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year-over-year. Further, the Company slashed its full year 2026 guidance, including a reduction in expected year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth from 7%–10% to flat-to-3%.

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's share price fell $47.17 or 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on September 1, 2026 at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET, the Justice Department announced that Honeywell Aerospace agreed to“pay over $2 million to settle False Claims Act allegations of failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense contract.”

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's stock price fell $3.87 or 2.45%, to close at $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. complaint allege?

The Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Honeywell Aerospace, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (2) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (4) the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Honeywell Aerospace, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint filed against Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. alleges that, among other things, the Company failed to disclose that a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales. Investors who want to help lead this case must ask the Court by November 23, 2026, and that date is coming soon," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 23, 2026. To learn more, visit the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona by November 23, 2026.

What if I miss the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. deadline? After November 23, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, which means investors pay no attorneys' fees unless there is a recovery. Any fees are subject to court approval and are paid from the recovery.

Why work with Glancy on the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Green v. Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona

Department of Justice press release

Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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