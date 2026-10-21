Ceremonial First Poppy Presented To Governor General Of Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour receives First Poppy of 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion's Dominion President Sharon McKeown presented the First Poppy of the 2026 National Poppy Campaign today, to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada. The traditional annual event took place at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

“Her Excellency's acceptance of the First Poppy is an important moment in our country each year,” said McKeown.“It is a significant act of Remembrance, and we are honoured by her support of the National Poppy Campaign.”

“It is an honour for me to receive this first poppy of the 2026 National Poppy Campaign, and to do so for the first time as governor general and commander-in-chief of Canada,” said Her Excellency.“The poppy is a powerful symbol of remembrance, inviting us to reflect on the individuals behind the uniform and on the impact military service has on families, communities, and our nation,” she shared.

Legion Grand President, Vice-Admiral (Ret'd) Larry Murray presented remarks on behalf of the Legion, thanking Her Excellency, and reiterating the importance of remembering those who have given their lives inside and outside Canada in service to the country.

“Remembrance, as symbolized by the Poppy, remains our eternal recognition of the service and sacrifice of all the women and men who protect our freedoms,” he shared.

The ceremony incorporated special mention of Canadian Armed Forces members killed, injured, and affected by the recent tragedy at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta.

As guests entered the venue, Rideau Hall displayed images in support of wearing a Poppy. The Poppy is a central part of the National Poppy Campaign. Funds donated locally are distributed locally, to help support Veterans and their families, and to promote Remembrance. Beginning this year, the Legion's National Poppy Campaign will launch on a new annual date, October 24.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1926, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries:

... – The Royal Canadian Legion – 343-540-7604 – Nujma Bond

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

YouTube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

LinkedIn.com/company/royalcanadianlegion



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at