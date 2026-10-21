Anthony Ritossa's 33Rd Global Family Office Investment Summit Draws Record Attendance In Miami

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Summit Highlights the Growing Influence of Global Private Capital

Miami, FL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 33rd Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit, hosted by Anthony Ritossa, concluded October 16 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, with record attendance, spirited discussions and active participation among family office principals, international investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the world.









Source: Anthony Ritossa, Global Family Office Investment Summit, October 2026.

Held October 15–16 at the Trump International Beach Resort, the Summit marked the fifth time the prestigious global gathering has been hosted in Miami's Sunny Isles Beach. Mayor Larisa Svechin delivered the opening keynote address, welcoming the international delegation and highlighting Sunny Isles Beach's growing prominence as a center for business, investment and global connections. In recognition of her community leadership, Mayor Svechin was presented with a Family Office Lifetime Achievement Award.

"The enthusiasm at this Summit was incredible," said Anthony Ritossa, Founder and Chairman of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series. "The questions kept coming, the discussions were dynamic, and the energy in the room was remarkable. What makes this community so powerful is the willingness of our participants to challenge conventional thinking, build trusted relationships and turn conversations into meaningful investment opportunities."

"I first became involved with the Global Family Office Investment Summit at almost the beginning, and I have enjoyed watching Anthony's vision grow into an extraordinary international community built around relationships, trust, innovation and a genuine desire to make a positive difference," said Beverly Moore Ben-Lulu, Founder of Global Family Guild.

A major announcement at the Miami Summit was the launch of the invitation-only GFOIS Investment Club, led by Brian MacMahon of Expert DOJO, a Santa Monica-based family office and longtime Summit participant. Building on more than a decade of connecting family offices and investors worldwide, the Club is designed to transform relationships developed through the Summit Series into direct investment partnerships. Members will gain access to proprietary private investment opportunities sourced through the GFOIS global network, with an emphasis on collaboration, trusted relationships and co-investment.

Global Investment Themes Take Center Stage

Participants exchanged perspectives on emerging investment trends, evolving global markets and the expanding role of family offices in allocating private capital. The discussions reflected a growing emphasis on direct investment, cross-border collaboration and the importance of trusted relationships in identifying opportunities. Beyond the formal agenda, the Summit provided extensive opportunities for one-on-one meetings, introductions and networking. Key Summit themes included:

Mastering Venture Capital Investments for Family Offices – Panelists emphasized the importance of understanding core competencies, pursuing co-investment opportunities and adapting to a rapidly evolving investment landscape. Strong consultant relationships are essential, while opportunities extend well beyond Silicon Valley. In evaluating investments, management teams rank first, followed by technology, with adaptability and coachability critical to success.

Compelling Investment Sectors – Hot topics of interest included: space innovation, AI and digital sovereignty, data, wealthtech, healthcare innovation, fintech, defense, energy, sustainability, critical metals, sports, food innovation, among other themes.

Family Office Investment in Start-Ups & Scale-Ups – Trusted networks are essential for identifying compelling investment opportunities, particularly in companies offering innovative solutions to major challenges. Key considerations include competitive positioning, valuation, sector expertise, and strategic partnerships. An AI-focused panel highlighted the rapid pace of technological change, emphasizing the importance of customer-centric innovation, data & IP ownership, and a clear focus on solving real-world problems.

Spotlight on Co-Investment Opportunities – Silicon Valley Insider Founder & US Capital President Keith Koo moderated a riveting discussion focused on how savvy families have amassed tremendous wealth from cherry-picking the best off-market co-investment deals. Working with trusted intermediaries and tapping the power of AI were among the discussion topics.

Investing in Sports – Sports are attracting growing interest from private investors seeking opportunities in team ownership, athlete brands, fan engagement and related businesses. Panelists highlighted the importance of building loyal global audiences, creating memorable experiences and developing recurring revenue streams.

The Future of Real Estate & Hospitality – Real estate remains a leading global investment asset class, although liquidity challenges persist. Tokenization is emerging as a potential solution to enhance liquidity and broaden investor access, while AI is transforming how investors and developers identify opportunities, evaluate assets, improve efficiencies, and maximize returns.

Family Office Investment Priorities – Managing extraordinary wealth presents specialized challenges. Investment preferences include early-stage businesses, alternative investments including hedge funds and private credit, entrepreneurial joint ventures, and sectors such as sports, technology, consumer products, healthcare and biotech.

Family Office Wealth Preservation – Successful wealth preservation requires recognizing the diverse strengths and perspectives of family members while fostering open communication and mutual respect. Instilling values of love, resilience, hard work and financial responsibility in future generations is essential, along with emphasizing stewardship, philanthropy and giving back. A well-defined succession plan is critical to preserving both family wealth and legacy.

Family Office Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients





Mayor Larisa Svechin, Mayor, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Kyle Auffray, Former NFL Player and Principal, G.R.I.T. Ventures, USA

Beverly Moore Ben-Lulu, Founder, Global Family Guild, USA

Neil Nisker, Co-Founder, Chairman Emeritus & Board Director, Our Family Office Inc., Canada Timothy O'Donnell, Ironman Triathlete, USA

Building on the momentum of its 33rd edition, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series will continue expanding opportunities for international collaboration, bringing together family offices, entrepreneurs and private investors through its global gatherings and newly launched Investment Club.

For additional information: ...

CONTACT: info(at)gfois.com