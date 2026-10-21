Hexagon Purus ASA: CEO Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, 21 October 2026) Hexagon Purus today announces that Morten Holum has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer to take up a new opportunity outside the Company. The Board of Directors has appointed Salman Alam as interim CEO, effective 1 November 2026. Salman Alam will also continue as Chief Financial Officer. Following the transition, Morten Holum will take on a role as adviser to the CEO and will be available over the coming months to support a smooth handover and continuity.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Morten for his leadership, dedication and commitment to Hexagon Purus. We are grateful for his contribution to our people and our business and wish him every success in his next chapter,” says Jon Erik Engeset, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Salman Alam has been with Hexagon Purus since 2020 and combines strong commercial and financial expertise with a thorough understanding of the company's operations. He will lead the Company in close cooperation with the executive management team.

“Salman knows our business, our people and our priorities well. His appointment provides continuity and clear leadership as we maintain our focus on customers and operational execution while progressing the Company's financial restructuring. The Board has full confidence in his ability to lead Hexagon Purus through this next phase, supported by the management team and colleagues across the organisation,” says Engeset.

“Our strength lies in the expertise and commitment of our people and the relationships we have built with our customers and partners. My priority is to support our teams, stay close to our customers and deliver on our commitments. Day-to-day operations will continue as usual. Alongside this, I will work with the Board, management team and our stakeholders to strengthen the Company's financial position,” says Salman Alam.

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange announcement was published by Mathias Meidell, Senior Director, Finance at Hexagon Purus ASA, on 21 October 2026 at 21:00 CEST.

For more information:

Jon Erik Engeset, Chair of the Board of Directors, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | ...

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.