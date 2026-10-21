LIV Sotheby's International Realty Advisor Justin Black Closes $1.64 Million Record-Breaking Sale In Buena Vista

LIV Sotheby's International Realty global real estate advisor Justin Black has closed a record-breaking sale at 31307 Great Peaks Drive in Buena Vista, where the property sold for $1,640,000

Custom mountain farmhouse on roughly seven acres at the base of the Collegiate Peaks sets a new benchmark for the market.

- Seller

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LIV Sotheby's International Realty global real estate advisor Justin Black has closed a record-breaking sale at 31307 Great Peaks Drive in Buena Vista, Colorado, where the property sold for $1,640,000. At 2,280 square feet, that equates to $719 per finished square foot, the highest price per finished square foot ever paid for a single-family home in the Game Trail subdivision.

The custom mountain farmhouse sits on roughly seven acres at the base of the Collegiate Peaks in the Game Trail community, with 360-degree views, a pull-through RV garage, and a fully furnished, move-in-ready interior. San Isabel National Forest borders the community, and Game Trail's 400-acre elk conservation easement and resident wildlife, including elk, deer, moose, and turkey, keep the surroundings wild.

A Modern-Day Sale

As consumers increasingly turn to AI tools to research markets and choose representation, Black has made building his visibility in those results a priority. This sale is the first closing to come directly from that work.

"In this market, luxury homes usually take their time,” explains Black.“It's common for a high-end property here to sit six months to a year, and many expire before they ever sell. This one closed on a single showing. It was listed for 49 days, one buyer came through, and that buyer set the record. My clients found me through their own research, and from there it was about reaching the one person the home was built for, not waiting on volume."

A National Standout in Young Real Estate Talent

Black is the 2026 honoree of the National Association of Realtors' 30 Under 30 program, one of the industry's most selective recognitions, awarded annually to the country's most accomplished young real estate professionals. He has also won the program's Web Choice Award, earning 10,822 of the 37,577 public votes cast, nearly one-third of the total and the most of any finalist. He is the first 30 Under 30 honoree in LIV Sotheby's International Realty history and the only Colorado-based honoree in the 2026 class.

“Justin has now successfully closed three record-breaking sales,” says Larry Hutton, Vice President & Managing Broker at LIV Sotheby's International Realty.“Selling a home of this caliber on a single showing, at the highest price per finished square foot Game Trail has seen, reflects the strategy and precision Justin brings to every listing.”

"We wanted the best advisor we could find, and all of our research kept pointing to Justin,” says the seller.“We'd been told we would never get the price we wanted for this home, and he proved that wrong in record-setting fashion. He understood what made the property special and found the buyer who valued it the same way."

A Home Built Around the Mountains

Inside, a vaulted great room with exposed timber beams centers on a floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace and opens to a chef's kitchen with an oversized quartz island, Bosch appliances, gas cooktop, built-in oven/microwave combination, walk-in pantry, and reclaimed-wood accents.

The new owners of the home will enjoy a single-level layout that includes four bedrooms and three and a half baths, plantation shutters, tiled walk-in showers, and mountain views from nearly every room. A covered patio with its own stone gas fireplace frames the peaks for year-round outdoor living, and an insulated concrete form (ICF) foundation delivers high-country efficiency.

The detached shop is a finished, insulated, and heated building of roughly 1,200 square feet with a pull-through RV bay and room for overlanding rigs, toys, and trailers. The attached garage is also finished, insulated, and heated. Starlink is in place with fiber at the lot line, water is provided through the Game Trail Association community system, and the neighborhood is a recognized Firewise community.

Basecamp for Colorado Adventure

Downtown Buena Vista is only 10 minutes away. An official section town on the Colorado Backcountry Discovery Route (COBDR), it serves as a basecamp for the Arkansas River, Cottonwood Hot Springs, the Colorado Trail, and the Sawatch Mountain Range. The home is also short-term-rental eligible, and while the Town of Buena Vista moratorium pauses new licenses within town limits, Black projects more than $70,000 in annual gross revenue for the furnished, turnkey property.

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About LIV Sotheby's International Realty

LIV Sotheby's International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, Keystone, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Frisco, Keystone, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty for all your real estate needs.

Emily Tamberino

LIV Sotheby's International Realty

+1 970-748-5156

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LIV Sotheby's International Realty Advisor Justin Black Closes $1.64 Million Record-Breaking Sale in Buena Vista News Provided By LIV Sotheby's International Realty October 21, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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