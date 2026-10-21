Window Consultants Of Indiana Completes Historic Window Restoration At The Garrison

- Brett Schubert, Co-Owner of Window Consultants of IndianaLAWRENCE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Window Consultants of Indiana has completed a comprehensive window restoration project at The Garrison, a historic property located at Fort Harrison in Lawrence, Indiana.Window Consultants of Indiana was selected for the project through a connection with the Window Preservation Alliance, a national network dedicated to protecting and restoring historic windows. The goal was to preserve as much of The Garrison's original window system as possible while making the repairs needed to extend its life.Rather than replacing the windows throughout the building, Window Consultants of Indiana restored the existing windows wherever possible. When certain components could not be preserved, the team rebuilt them to match the original design and specifications.A key part of the project was the creation of historically accurate window sashes in Window Consultants of Indiana's own shop. Each sash was custom-built to replicate the original design and maintain the architectural character of the property.“This project is a great example of what can be accomplished when restoration is considered before replacement,” said Brett Schubert, Co-Owner of Window Consultants of Indiana.“The Garrison has a history and character worth preserving, and we're proud to have played a part in protecting it.”The completed project also demonstrates the value of restoration for historic properties. Preserving existing windows can help retain original materials and architectural details while reducing the need for unnecessary replacement.For Window Consultants of Indiana, The Garrison represents the kind of specialized historic and commercial work the company continues to pursue throughout Indiana. Its team provides window repair, restoration and custom rebuild services for property owners, organizations and preservation partners looking for solutions that protect the character of existing buildings.“Our approach starts with understanding what can be saved,” added Schubert.“Replacement has its place, but The Garrison shows how much can be preserved with the right restoration expertise.”About Window Consultants of IndianaWindow Consultants of Indiana is a trusted provider of window repair, restoration, and replacement services throughout Central Indiana. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship and preservation, Window Consultants of Indiana helps homeowners and historic properties maintain the beauty, efficiency, and integrity of their windows.For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Amanda Parker at 317-527-6774 or...

Amanda E Parker

Collective Alternative

+1 317-436-8499

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Window Consultants of Indiana Completes Historic Window Restoration at The Garrison News Provided By Collective Alternative October 21, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.