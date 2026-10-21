Elevated Audience Announces Home Services Marketing Focus On HVAC And Plumbing

Digital marketing agency became a home services marketing agency specializing in HVAC and plumbing effective September 8, 2026, with no services ended.

- Jared Tangir, Founder, Elevated AudienceDOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevated Audience, a digital marketing agency based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, became a home services marketing agency specializing in HVAC and plumbing contractors effective September 8, 2026. The change directs its website, search, advertising and reporting work toward trades businesses that serve homeowners.The agency now describes its program as one team responsible for a contractor's website, Google Ads, Local Services Ads, search engine optimization and lead follow-up. Results are reported in booked jobs and closed revenue instead of traffic and impressions. HVAC and plumbing are the stated specialty, and the agency's website now carries dedicated pages for each.The agency's published materials explain why it treats each trade separately. For HVAC contractors, the work has to keep crews busy through the shoulder seasons that follow peak summer and winter demand. For plumbing contractors, emergency calls bring in steady work, while sewer, repipe and water heater jobs account for larger tickets, so each needs its own approach to marketing.Elevated Audience was founded in 2020 by Jared Tangir as Elevated Web Systems, a custom website development business. Tangir moved into Google Ads, Local Services Ads and search engine optimization after contractors who hired him for websites kept asking where the calls were.“Our existing home service clients are getting strong results, and we want to bring that same expertise to more blue collar businesses. We are focusing on home services so those owners can hit their goals,” said Jared Tangir, Founder of Elevated Audience, in describing the reason for the change.Elevated Audience says its home service clients generate more than $80M per year, based on data collected from the agency's tools and its clients' CRM systems, and that it has held a 97% client retention rate over the last two years. These figures are the company's own and are not independently verified.A case study published on the Elevated Audience website describes one such client, Fuller Services, an HVAC, plumbing and electrical company in Muscle Shoals and Athens, Alabama. According to the study, Fuller Services recorded $4.45 million in tracked closed sales across paid and organic channels from November 2025 through August 2026, and 5,407 new leads with a 51% close rate. The study divides those sales by $163,454 of paid Google Ads and Local Services Ads spend, excluding program fees, for a 27 times return on ad spend. It states that sales are ServiceTitan closed jobs matched to the first marketing touch.Elevated HVAC Marketing, a separate trade brand founded by Tangir and powered by the same team as Elevated Audience, serves HVAC and plumbing contractors, along with electrical and drain and sewer contractors that fall outside the agency's two named specialties.The company reports that advertising and analytics accounts are opened in the client's name from the first day, so a contractor keeps its assets if the relationship ends.No services were ended as part of the change. The company is concentrating its expertise on home services, with HVAC and plumbing first, and it continues to serve clients in other industries, which are not its current focus.Elevated Audience is a home services marketing agency in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, that works with contractors across the United States.

Jared Tangir

Elevated Audience

+1 267-217-3155

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Elevated Audience Announces Home Services Marketing Focus on HVAC and Plumbing News Provided By Elevated Audience October 21, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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