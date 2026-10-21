Future Snoops Reveals FW 28/29 Must-Have Color And Launches New AI-Powered Color Experience

FS Color AI lets brands ask anything about color, then see it on their own product before sampling

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Future Snoops (FS) has unveiled its Fall/Winter 28/29 Must-Have Colors and launched FS Color AI, a new AI-powered color experience built on the research and expertise of its global color team.Presented by Joanne Thomas, Director of Color, and Hallie Spradlin, Director of Visionary, the FW 28/29 forecast introduces three of the season's five Color Shifts: Blocked Brights, Pink Standard, and Marinated Midtones.Each is led by an Anchor Color that sets the emotional tone of the season: Cornflower, Rosehip and Pickled Fennel.Across all three, a common thread emerges: as more of the creative process speeds up, color that shows judgment, care, and time is gaining value."FW 28/29 is the season color stops being decoration and starts performing.” said Joanne Thomas, Director of Color at Future Snoops.“We're seeing brands treat color as a strategic tool, one that carries meaning, builds loyalty and signals values. The hues that win will feel considered, intentional and deeply human."Blocked Brights: Bold, On PurposeAs color literacy goes mainstream on TikTok and Instagram, consumers increasingly value the artist's eye behind a considered combination.Blocked Brights answers with color placed at a hard, deliberate edge through patchwork, tartan and Fair Isle knit. Blue leads, red holds through a pinker Poppy, and purple rises as the hue to watch.Its Anchor Color, Cornflower, is a dusty powdered blue for consumers who want color without exposure. It lifts denim, knitwear and tailoring, and moves easily into bedding, beauty, and accessories.Pink Standard: Pink as the New NeutralPink never left. It grew up with the millennial audience that made it a fixture, moving from fast fashion into interiors, tech, and menswear.As performance culture frays, softness is being reclaimed as a deliberate act of strength and pink now reads as a default rather than a statement.Its Anchor Color Rosehip is a cosmetic pink deeper than blush and quieter than raspberry. It holds care and confidence in equal measure across tailoring, knitwear, interiors, and beauty.Marinated Midtones: Color Given TimeRooted in slow craft, the power of the physical archive and a rejection of scale, Marinated Midtones reflect a consumer who values provenance.Worldwide, 72% of consumers now pay more attention to where products come from and 71% prefer products made close to home.Its Anchor Color, Pickled Fennel, is a mellow midtone yellow between chartreuse and khaki. It works as both an acidic accent and a grounded neutral across apparel, home, beauty and accessories.Each Color Shift includes Directional, Essential and Commercial combinations, helping brands translate the season for early adopters, core ranges and broad-appeal product.Watch On DemandThe full FW 28/29 Must-Have Color presentation, including the cultural signals, color evolutions, and combinations behind each Color Shift, is now available to stream on demand.Ask Anything About ColorFS Color AI brings every color, palette, and insight from the Future Snoops color team into one place.Built into Future Snoops' creative AI, it lets users ask any color question and get named colors in their preferred color system, grounded in FS forecasts.From Color Direction to ProductFS Color AI also includes a suite of Creator Tools that turn color intelligence into working assets.Users can build palettes using the FS color map and export them to Adobe, extract colors from any image, recolor garments and prints, and render CAD sketches in a chosen color, all on the platform through a single Creator Tools chat.The result is less guesswork before sampling. Brands can see how a color behaves across fabrics, finishes, and categories before a single swatch is ordered.Human Intelligence, Amplified by AI"AI should open doors, not make the decisions behind them,” said Itay Arad, Co-Founder of Future Snoops.“That's what we built Ask FS Anything to do. Ask any color question, try it on your own before you sample, move in seconds where you used to spend hours. Our whole approach is about the inspiration and the intelligence working together, keeping the creativity firmly in human hands."Try FS Color AI Free for 7 DaysFS Color AI is now available to Future Snoops subscribers, and for the first time, we're opening it to non-subscribers with seven days of complimentary access.Trialists can explore the two remaining FW 28/29 Color Shifts and Anchor Colors and test FS Color AI on their own designs, prints, and color ranges. See Useful Links below for access details.About Future SnoopsFuture Snoops is a global intelligence platform for the creative industries, providing research and analysis across consumer shifts, culture, fashion, beauty, retail, design, color and emerging market trends. Its intelligence helps creative teams understand change, identify opportunities and translate foresight into products, experiences and strategies.Useful LinksFuture Snoops website:Watch the FW 28/29 Must-Have Color recording on demandRequest access to the FS Color AI trial:Media Contact

Cara Short, Growth Marketing Manager

Future Snoops

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Future Snoops Reveals FW 28/29 Must-Have Color and Launches New AI-Powered Color Experience News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 21, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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