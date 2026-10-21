Rev.Io Named A Founding Party Member Of GTIA's Managed Intelligence Alliance

Rev joins other industry leaders to co-develop vendor-neutral standards, accreditation, and research that help providers deliver AI to SMBs at scale.

- Brent Maropis - CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rev, the AI native platform for IT Managed Services and Communication Service Providers, today announced it has joined the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA ) Managed Intelligence Alliance as a Founding Party Member. Launched today, the Alliance is a vendor-neutral program designed to help IT service providers (ITSPs) deliver artificial intelligence to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) securely, responsibly, and at scale.Previewed at ChannelCon 2026, the Managed Intelligence Alliance gives IT service providers a leading voice in how AI and Managed Intelligence are developed and delivered through the channel worldwide. Rev joins Charter Member Pax8 and fellow Founding Party Members CrowdStrike, Cynet, F1 Information Technologies, Lyra, Microsoft, New Charter, NinjaOne and Sourcepass.Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8, chairs the Alliance. Carlo Tortora Brayda, GTIA's Vice President of Industry Standards, directs its day-to-day operations. Members will work together through working groups to develop research, standards, accreditation frameworks, and best practices, which GTIA will publish openly and at no cost to the broader channel."AI is becoming the next big service category for MSPs and IT service providers. A service only becomes a business when you can package it, price it, and bill for it with confidence," said Brent Maropis, CEO of Rev. "We've spent years helping service providers turn recurring services into predictable revenue. As a founding member, we'll bring that operating view to the Alliance. As the channel sets standards for how AI is delivered and governed, providers also need a clear way to price it and get paid for it."As a Founding Party Member, Rev will contribute its experience in the business operations behind managed services, including how providers quote, contract, meter, and bill for recurring and usage-based offerings. That perspective will help ensure the Alliance's standards and best practices address not only how AI services are delivered securely, but how providers build sustainable, repeatable revenue around them.Four Priorities for Managed IntelligenceThe Managed Intelligence Alliance will focus on four core areas:.Open Specifications: Frameworks and protocols that bring consistency to how data moves across the Managed Intelligence ecosystem..Capability Standards: Baseline requirements for delivering Managed Intelligence through the channel..Accreditation Programs: Vendor-neutral validation of provider and vendor capabilities, developed with the Consortium for Responsible IT Services..Research and Intelligence: Market research, technical analysis and policy guidance for a fast-moving market.The Alliance is open to organizations across the channel ecosystem that share its mission and meet membership requirements. Details on participation, working groups and initial priorities are available at gtia/alliance. Read GTIA's full announcement here.About RevRev is the AI-native revenue management and service operations platform that turns services delivered into revenue collected. Going beyond traditional PSA capabilities, Rev unifies service operations, sophisticated billing, payments and quote-to-cash on one platform. By connecting optimized service operations with billing and payments, Rev helps MSPs and communications service providers offer higher-value services, capture more revenue, get paid faster and scale profitably. Learn more at rev.About the Global Technology Industry AssociationThe Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is a vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. GTIA sets industry standards and provides resources and networking that help companies build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses. Internationally, it represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from nearly 4,000 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other channel companies. Learn more at gtia.

William Collins

Rev

+1 214-542-5166

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rev Named A Founding Party Member of GTIA's Managed Intelligence Alliance News Provided By Rev October 21, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.