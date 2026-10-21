HEQ (The Home Equity Partners) Surpasses $20M As Its Innovative Home Equity Sharing Model Gains Rapid Momentum In Canada

Toronto-based company doubles its portfolio in under eight months as Canadian homeowners increasingly explore alternatives to traditional borrowing.

- Shael Weinreb, CEO

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HEQ (The Home Equity Partners), a leading Toronto-based company specializing in Home Equity Sharing Agreements (HESAs), today announced that the combined value of the homes in its managed portfolio has surpassed $20 million. The portfolio has doubled in size since crossing $10 million in February 2026.

This growth reflects a broader shift in how Canadians think about their home equity. More homeowners are looking for ways to unlock value without taking on a new loan, and a growing network of investors, mortgage brokers, and strategic partners are turning to HEQ's partnership model to meet that demand.

Through a HESA, homeowners receive funds from their home equity with no monthly payments, no interest, and no new debt. Agreements have a term of up to 10 years, and in return, HEQ shares in a portion of the home's future change in value.

“Doubling our portfolio in under eight months shows that Canadian homeowners want a better way to access their home equity,” said Shael Weinreb, CEO of HEQ.“Every agreement represents a homeowner who chose flexibility over debt and an investor who trusted our disciplined approach. We are only at the beginning of what this model can do for Canadians.”

HEQ credits its growth to rigorous underwriting, a focus on capital preservation, and transparent terms for every stakeholder. Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen its presence across the Greater Toronto Area and grow its partner network, guided by the same principles that have driven its success to date.

To learn more, visit .

About HEQ

HEQ's mission is to provide Canadian homeowners with responsible access to their home equity through a transparent partnership model that aligns the long-term interests of homeowners and investors. Through its novel Home Equity Sharing Agreement, homeowners can access their equity with no new debt, no interest, and no monthly payments.

Shael Weinreb

HEQ (The Home Equity Partners)

+1 647-493-5817

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HEQ (The Home Equity Partners) Surpasses $20M as Its Innovative Home Equity Sharing Model Gains Rapid Momentum in Canada News Provided By SocialEyes Communications October 21, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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