Jake Tobin Becomes One Of 11 CM&AP Professionals In Florida Transworld Network

Jake Tobin (James H. Tobin III), Business Intermediary with Transworld Business Advisors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jake Tobin of Transworld Business Advisors recently completed the Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) Certificate Program through Kennesaw State University.

Jake Tobin advises owners of privately held companies on valuation, exit preparation and lower-middle-market M&A transactions across South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale intermediary expands focus on lower-middle-market M&A and private-company sales.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jake Tobin (James H. Tobin III), a Florida-licensed real estate professional operating through James H. Tobin III, P.A. and a Business Intermediary with Transworld Business Advisors, has completed the Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) Certificate Program through Kennesaw State University's Michael J. Coles College of Business.The completion supports Tobin's expanding focus on advising owners of established privately held companies in the lower middle market and middle market, where transactions often require more sophisticated financial analysis, valuation, buyer targeting, transaction structuring and due diligence.Tobin is also now one of 11 Transworld-affiliated professionals in Florida confirmed as holding the CM&AP credential."The objective is not simply to put a business on the market," Tobin said. "It is to understand how sophisticated buyers, lenders and investors will evaluate earnings quality, risk, transferability and enterprise value before the transaction begins. The better prepared an owner is for that evaluation, the stronger the foundation for the transaction."Building a Lower Middle Market M&A Practice in South FloridaBased in Fort Lauderdale, Tobin's M&A practice is increasingly focused on established lower-middle-market and middle-market companies throughout Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, with assignments across Florida.His work with Transworld Business Advisors includes business valuation and market positioning, financial recasting, exit preparation, confidential marketing, buyer identification and qualification, transaction structuring, negotiations, due diligence coordination and transaction management through closing.Tobin's focus includes founder-owned and closely held companies that may appeal to strategic acquirers, private equity-backed platforms, independent sponsors, family offices and other sophisticated buyers.For established lower middle market companies, the process can involve evaluating normalized EBITDA, quality of earnings, working-capital requirements, customer concentration, recurring revenue, management depth, capital expenditure needs, owner dependence and the transferability of operations following a change in control.His primary industry focus includes construction, manufacturing, marine, healthcare, aviation and B2B service businesses, sectors where operational scale, management depth, recurring customer relationships and financial quality can materially influence enterprise value and buyer interest."Owners frequently begin with one question: 'What is my company worth?'" Tobin said. "But sophisticated buyers are also asking whether earnings are sustainable, whether management can operate independently of the owner, how concentrated the customer base is, what working capital the business requires and where the risks exist. Those issues can directly affect valuation, deal structure and certainty of closing."Preparing Companies for Institutional Buyer ScrutinyTobin's approach emphasizes preparing a company for the level of scrutiny associated with professional acquirers before a formal sale process begins.For lower middle market and middle market businesses, preparation may include normalizing historical financial statements, identifying discretionary or owner-related adjustments, evaluating earnings quality, analyzing working capital, reviewing customer and supplier concentration, assessing recurring revenue and contracts, identifying key-person dependencies and evaluating management continuity.The process may also involve considering how the company should be positioned to different buyer groups, including strategic acquirers seeking operational synergies and financial buyers evaluating return on invested capital, leverage capacity, scalability and future growth opportunities."The strongest transactions typically begin well before a company is formally marketed," Tobin said. "Owners who understand how buyers will evaluate their business have more time to strengthen financial reporting, address operational dependencies and build a more transferable organization."What Is the CM&AP Program?The Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional Certificate Program is offered through Kennesaw State University's Michael J. Coles College of Business.The program is designed for professionals involved in private-company mergers and acquisitions and provides training in financial statement analysis, quality of earnings, cash flow, working capital, financial projections, valuation methodologies, value drivers, negotiation, transaction structuring, tax considerations, legal issues, letters of intent and purchase agreements.Following completion of the program, Tobin joins 10 other confirmed CM&AP professionals affiliated with Transworld in Florida, with credentialed professionals represented across South Florida, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.Who Is Jake Tobin?Jake Tobin (James H. Tobin III) is a Florida-licensed real estate professional and Business Intermediary with Transworld Business Advisors in Fort Lauderdale.Through James H. Tobin III, P.A., Tobin advises owners of privately held companies on enterprise value, business valuation, exit preparation, transaction positioning, buyer qualification, financial analysis, negotiations, due diligence and transaction coordination.His lower-middle-market practice focuses on established companies in construction, manufacturing, marine, healthcare, aviation and B2B services, particularly businesses requiring more comprehensive financial analysis, targeted buyer outreach and transaction structuring.Tobin has also earned Rookie of the Year and President's Club recognition within Transworld Business Advisors.About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors was founded in 1979 in South Florida by Don and Bonnie Parrish. And it quickly grew into one of the largest business brokerage firms in the United States.Although the company was thriving, Founder Andrew Cagnetta envisioned even more growth. It wasn't long before United Franchise Group CEO Ray Titus and Cagnetta teamed up to offer Transworld Business Advisors as a franchise.With more than 30 years of experience in franchising, Titus provided the leadership under United Franchise Group, and Cagnetta provided the business brokerage industry experience. This symbiotic relationship has grown Transworld into more than 250 locations around the world and has helped more than 15,000 business owners sell their businesses.

James H. Tobin III, P.A.

Transworld Business Advisors

+1 954-999-2233

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Jake Tobin Becomes One of 11 CM&AP Professionals in Florida Transworld Network News Provided By Transworld Business Advisors October 21, 2026, 18:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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