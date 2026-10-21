How UAE Is Helping People Of Determination Grow From Rehabilitation To Jobs

For People of Determination, completing vocational training is only part of the journey towards independence. The next step is finding opportunities to use those skills, earn an income, and participate more fully in society.

The UAE Ministry of Family is working to strengthen that transition by focusing on rehabilitation, vocational training, and employment opportunities, while helping graduates with disabilities showcase their products and build their capabilities.

The initiative also aims to improve support for families by using academic research and specialised expertise to develop policies and services that meet their needs.

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“The significance of the two memoranda lies in translating institutional partnerships into practical initiatives that advance the empowerment of People of Determination,” Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family, said.

She added that connecting rehabilitation and scientific research with labour market needs and the skills required for independent living could create more opportunities for community participation and help People of Determination realise their aspirations.

The ministry signed two memoranda of understanding with the University of Sharjah and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, during the eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo 2026.

One of the main areas of focus is helping graduates of specialised rehabilitation programs move towards vocational training, employment and independent living.

In collaboration with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, the ministry may refer eligible graduates to its Mashaghel Rehabilitation Centres and other vocational training programs, subject to admission and assessment criteria.

Training and awareness programs will also help graduates and their families understand the services available to them.

Another priority is promoting projects and products developed by graduates with disabilities through relevant initiatives, events and promotional channels, giving their work greater visibility.

Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, said the initiative would help organisations combine their expertise to create more opportunities for people with disabilities.

“We view this memorandum as a new avenue for collaboration and an opportunity to integrate our respective expertise and capabilities, enabling us to turn shared objectives into practical initiatives that broaden opportunities for persons with disabilities, support their right to build their capacities and realise their potential, and help them fulfill their aspirations,” Al Yafei said.

She stressed that rehabilitation, training and employment were central to the effort, alongside support for graduates and the products they develop.

“True empowerment is achieved when individuals can translate their acquired skills and knowledge into practical outcomes, supported by clear pathways from learning and rehabilitation to productive participation and economic independence,” she added.

The collaboration will also involve exchanging rehabilitation and employment data, developing community initiatives and sharing professional expertise to improve services for People of Determination and their families.

Beyond employment, the Ministry of Family seeks to use academic research to better understand the challenges families face and develop evidence-based policies.

Its collaboration with the University of Sharjah will examine family and social issues, analyze relevant data and indicators, track changing family needs and assess the effectiveness of existing programs and services.

The partnership will also direct university research, graduation projects and postgraduate studies towards priorities identified by the ministry.

Dr Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University of Sharjah, said the university would contribute its research capabilities and expertise to studies addressing issues affecting families and the wider community.

“The partnership offers diverse opportunities for cooperation with the Ministry of Family, particularly given the UAE's emphasis on reinforcing the family's role during the 'Year of Family',” Al Haj said.

He said the university could contribute through its programmes and specialised expertise in fields such as sociology and medicine, as well as through cooperation in scientific research, student training, continuing education, and professional development.

The collaboration will also include training and awareness programs, expert consultations, joint scientific and community events, and field training and volunteering opportunities for students.

The ministry said the two partnerships would also support initiatives to strengthen family stability and cohesion, taking into account the needs of People of Determination, senior citizens, and their families.

Tahlak said cooperation with academic and specialised institutions would help develop research- and expertise-based solutions, while ensuring policies and programmes remain responsive to changing social needs.

The broader objective is to strengthen coordination between government, academic, and community institutions, improve service effectiveness, and create more opportunities for individuals and families to benefit from specialised support.

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