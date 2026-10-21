UAE-Led Operation Thwarts Over 123 Million International Fraud Attempts

A UAE-led international operation to fight crime has thwarted over 123 million fraud attempts and recovered over $39 billion, the UN announced. Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Interior, said on Wednesday that the operation, called 'Operation Confrontation Ghost', showed that UAE makes "human security a responsibility that transcends borders."

The operation involved 30 countries, 13 global companies, and two international organisations, the minister said, arresting more than 960 individuals.

The announcement was made by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

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The operation was first announced by the UAE in September, on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi. It targets emerging fraud schemes, including AI-enabled fraud, online extortion and financial fraud via digital platforms.

Real-time intelligence was shared to address threats quickly and accurately.

Sheikh Saif said that the results prove the importance of international partnership in confronting transnational crime.

"The true value of security partnerships is not measured by the number of participants, but by their field results and their impact in protecting humanity," the minister said.

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