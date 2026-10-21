Abu Dhabi Sets Unified Standards For Industrial Buildings Facade

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Industrial buildings in Abu Dhabi will soon follow unified standards for their street-facing facades, as the emirate begins the first phase of a new regulatory framework in Mussafah.

The Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has issued the guidelines to improve the look of industrial areas, make facilities safer and support efficient operations, while allowing for the sector's varied activities.

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Under Administrative Resolution No. (48) of 2026, the first phase covers industrial buildings and facilities facing streets and public spaces in Mussafah. This includes existing, new and under-construction properties.

The requirements apply to a wide range of facilities:

Workshops and warehouses Showrooms and logistics centres Spare-parts shops Vehicle repair and service centres Mixed-use industrial complexes

The standards address the architectural appearance and maintenance of facades, as well as signage, entrances, service areas and storage spaces. They also set out safety and fire prevention requirements.

The guidelines further aim to make it easier for pedestrians to move around, improve the surroundings for workers and residents, and encourage sustainable materials suited to the local climate and the nature of industrial activities.

To reflect differences in building conditions and activities, the guidelines set three levels of improvement:

Essential maintenance, general cleaning, repainting and minor repairs. Organising facade elements, signage, entrances, fences, service areas and open storage spaces. More extensive facade redevelopment in priority locations or where broader improvements are needed.

This allows the work required to be matched to each building's condition.

“Industrial areas play an important role in supporting Abu Dhabi's economy and meeting the needs of different business sectors. Regulating industrial building facades forms part of ongoing efforts to improve the urban environment in these areas, enhance facility safety and take account of the nature of economic activities and their operational requirements,” said Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Alblooshi, Director General of the UPPC.

He added that the guidelines give property owners and investors clear standards for upgrading and maintaining their facades, while recognising differences in building conditions and uses. Beginning in Mussafah, he said, marks a step towards improving the urban environment of industrial areas and supporting their contribution to the emirate's economy.

Implementation will follow a graduated process designed to give owners and investors time to make the required improvements.

Where violations are not rectified, the applicable regulatory measures will be taken in line with the relevant regulations. Grievance and appeal procedures are available under the approved processes.

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