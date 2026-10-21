Galadari Showcases JCB Hydrogen Engine As UAE Heavy Equipment Sector Explores Sustainable Solutions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment (GTHE), the flagship subsidiary of Galadari Brothers, is showcasing a hydrogen engine developed by JCB at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) 2026, as the company looks to introduce more sustainable solutions to the UAE's heavy equipment sector.

The engine uses hydrogen as fuel and is designed to provide an alternative to traditional diesel-powered machinery. Unlike hybrid technology, it runs on hydrogen rather than combining electric power with conventional fuel, according to the company.

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“We have recently launched the hydrogen engine as a pioneer product in the field of sustainability and zero emissions,” said Ahmad Juma, National Sales Manager at Galadari Trucks & Heavy Equipment.

Juma said the engine is being presented as a standalone unit before being fitted into machinery that can be powered by hydrogen.

Speaking about the company's participation at WETEX, he said the exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase the latest developments in sustainable and eco-friendly equipment.

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“It's a great opportunity to showcase what's the latest in the field of sustainability and eco-friendly and emission products,” he said.

One of the main challenges to wider adoption is the availability of infrastructure to supply hydrogen, Juma said, adding that not all companies have the facilities needed to use the fuel.

He said DEWA has established hydrogen fuel facilities, which could help provide a platform for introducing hydrogen-powered machinery.

“We are trying to introduce the technology step by step, till the market gets mature,” he said.

Beyond hydrogen, Galadari is also showcasing other sustainable equipment, including fully electric scissor lifts and an electric excavator that does not require conventional fuel. However, Juma said wider adoption of such machinery would take time, particularly as construction sites continue to use traditional equipment.

He compared the development of the market to electric cars, which have become more common as charging infrastructure has expanded.

Galadari Trucks & Heavy Equipment distributes brands including Komatsu, Bomag, JCB, Genie and Atlas Copco.

Juma said DEWA remains an important strategic partner, purchasing many of the machines displayed by the company at the exhibition.“Whatever new product we have, DEWA will be a great example or a great platform to perform the new product,” he said.

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