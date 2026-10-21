Dubai Will Not Raise Electricity Tariffs As Clean Energy Expands, Says Dewa Chief

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai will not increase electricity tariffs as the emirate expands its alternative clean energy sources, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Green Economy Summit, which began at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday, the Dewa chief said the utility services provider continues to develop solar power and energy storage projects to enhance the efficiency of the energy system.

Recommended For You

Al Tayer said Dewa plans to establish a number of new clean energy projects in the emirate in the next phase.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is seeing accelerated implementation as its target capacity has been raised from 5,000 MW to 8,000 MW by 2030.

Oil prices have been trending higher in the past few months due to the Middle East conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In 2025, Dewa generated 62.21 TWh of power, marking a 5.10 per cent annual increase from the 59.19 TWh recorded in 2024. It generated 10.10 TWh of clean power during the year, a 52.38 per cent increase over the previous year. This clean power accounted for 16.23 per cent of the total power generated by Dewa last year.

Dewa experienced a 5.83 per cent increase in its annual peak power demand last year compared to 2024, reaching 11.39 GW in 2025.

On Wednesday, oil crossed $110 a barrel due to the Middle East war and a drop in US inventories.

In the UAE, retail fuel prices crossed the Dh4 a litre mark in October, hitting a more-than-four-year high. In October, Super 98 costs Dh4.40 a litre, compared to Dh3.8 in September; Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh4.28 per litre, compared to Dh3.69 last month; and E-Plus 91 costs Dh4.21 per litre in October, compared to Dh3.61 a litre in September.

CO2 emission reductions

According to Dewa, clean energy will account for more than 36 per cent of Dubai's total energy mix by 2030, helping to avoid more than 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This will support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 programmes, which aim to provide 100 per cent of Dubai's electricity production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

Al Tayer noted that the estimated CO2 emission reductions have been raised from 6.5 million tonnes to approximately eight million tonnes by 2030.

In November, he added, Dewa will announce the award results for projects described as among the largest in the world in the energy sector, covering solar power and storage systems.

The summit's 12th edition has attracted 15 local and international sponsors, underscoring growing international confidence in its role as a global platform for accelerating the transition to a green economy and fostering cross-sector collaboration. This reflects a growing commitment to supporting solutions and models capable of driving the transition to a more sustainable and resilient economy, while strengthening the partnerships needed to scale impactful initiatives and deliver lasting results.

“The growing support from local and international institutions and companies for the World Green Economy Summit reflects a shared recognition that addressing climate challenges and achieving sustainable economic growth require moving beyond commitments and ambitions towards implementation, investment and scale. As the world accelerates its transition towards a greener future, expanding the reach of proven solutions and technologies has become a strategic imperative to deliver tangible and lasting economic, environmental and social outcomes. The summit serves as a global platform that brings together governments, business leaders, financial technology organisations, innovators and policymakers from around the world to strengthen collaboration, exchange knowledge and forge impactful partnerships that advance the green economy,” said Al Tayer.

Dubai utility firm Dewa announces record quarterly revenue of Dh5.96 billion Dewa reports Dh5.8 billion revenues in Q1, up 6.7% UAE: Companies from 62 countries participate in Dewa event ahead of Cop28

ALSO READ