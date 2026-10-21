AI Agents Could Drive Stablecoin Payments As Early As 2027

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Artificial intelligence agents could become a major driver of stablecoin adoption as early as 2027, as autonomous systems increasingly make purchases and financial transactions on behalf of users, digital asset executives said at the ADGM Global Media Forum.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recommended For You

Andrej Majcen, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Bitcoin Suisse, said the rapid development of AI could create a new category of economic participants capable of carrying out transactions with limited human involvement.

"I would assume that 2027 will be the year of the proliferation of AI agents," Majcen said.

He explained that as AI agents become more independent, they will need faster and more efficient payment systems.

While these systems could use traditional payment methods such as credit cards, Majcen expects them to increasingly favor stablecoins and other digital assets because of their programmability and efficiency.

Stablecoins are digital assets designed to maintain a relatively stable value, usually by being linked to a traditional currency such as the US dollar.

AI agents could change how payments work

Edward Hong, Senior Executive Officer of Hashed Global Management and Chief Platform Officer and Partner at Hashed, said AI agents could begin interacting directly with one another within the next three to five years.

He explained that these systems could independently purchase products, access data and pay for computing services, creating demand for payment infrastructure that is fast, programmable and capable of supporting cross-border transactions.

Hong said stablecoins could play an important role in enabling transactions between AI agents.

The discussion also explored how these technologies could eventually extend to everyday consumer payments, although no confirmed timeline was provided for widespread adoption.

Banks prepare for digital payments

Majcen said major international banks have been experimenting with blockchain technology for years and are increasingly preparing for wider adoption.

He suggested that while banks may initially move cautiously, the shift towards digital assets and blockchain-based payments could accelerate as new technologies become more widely used.

Brooks Entwistle, Head of International and Member of the Executive Committee at iCapital, said some major financial institutions have already been developing blockchain infrastructure internally, even while taking a cautious public approach to cryptocurrencies.

The executives expect the distinction between traditional finance and digital finance to become less pronounced as tokenization develops.

Abu Dhabi attracts digital asset companies

Majcen said Abu Dhabi's regulatory environment has become an important factor in Bitcoin Suisse's international expansion.

He described the financial center as a potential base for reaching clients and markets across Asia and Africa, supported by regulatory clarity and the growth of its financial ecosystem.

Hong said Hashed's presence in ADGM helps connect Asian investors and technology founders with opportunities in the UAE and wider GCC.

He added that the company is introducing partners from South Korea and Japan to Abu Dhabi's business ecosystem, including Hub71.

Growing demand for alternative investments

Entwistle said investors in the region are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with demand expanding beyond private equity into private credit, hedge funds and venture capital.

He said iCapital is also developing Sharia-compliant alternative investment strategies to meet regional demand.

The company sees tokenization as a potential way to make alternative investments easier to access and transfer as digital wallets and blockchain-based infrastructure become more widely adopted.

The executives said the convergence of AI, digital assets and traditional finance could create new opportunities for financial institutions, although the pace of adoption will depend on technology, regulation and market readiness.

Agentic AI needs wider adoption before consumers use it for payments, experts say UAE emerges as a bridge between digital assets and traditional finance UAE banking experts discuss AI, digital payments, remittances, trust at BIT Summit

ALSO READ