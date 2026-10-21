Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Tours Eternal City Complex In Samarkand (PHOTO)

During the tour, Leyla Aliyeva met and had conversation with Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye, and Dilrabo Mansuri, Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, while also taking commemorative photos together with them.

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