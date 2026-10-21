Toyota To Recall About 105,800 US Vehicles Over Fire Risk, NHTSA Says
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The recall involves certain 2024-2027 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid vehicles, the auto safety regulator said.
The recall is over issues with the fuel tube connection near the fuel tank, which could disconnect and leak fuel, and increase the risk of a fire, the regulator said.
As part of the remedy, dealers will install a supplemental clamp or replace the resin fuel tube free of charge, NHTSA said.ALSO READ
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