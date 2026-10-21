US Spy Agency Urges Worldwide Website Updates After Cybersecurity Flaws Exposed
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The US National Security Agency on Wednesday urged organisations to take websites offline if they cannot immediately fix two serious security flaws in PHP, a programming language behind a large share of the world's websites.
The flaws "often provide a direct path to the server's file system or database," the agency said in a statement posted on X.ALSO READ
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