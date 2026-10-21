21 October 2026





Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that BlackRock, Inc. has notified ChemoMetec A/S that, on 15 October 2026, BlackRock, Inc. reduced its voting rights attached to shares in ChemoMetec A/S to 14.97%, thereby falling below the 15% threshold pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

At the same time, BlackRock, Inc. increased its position in voting rights attached to financial instruments to 0.11%, whereby the aggregate position of voting rights attached to shares, pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and voting rights attached to financial instruments, pursuant to section 39(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, remains unchanged at 15.08%.

BlackRock, Inc.'s position at that time was as follows:



Voting rights attached to shares: 14.97%

Voting rights through financial instruments: 0.11% The total of both: 15.08%





Additional Information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to .

Attachment

Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.