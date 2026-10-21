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Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-10-21 02:46:19

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $542,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $520,000 or $0.85 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,540,000 for 2026 compared to $1,309,000 for 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $2.49 compared to $2.14 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $281.1 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2025 of $270.1 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2026 were $247.9 million compared to total deposits of $232.0 million at September 30, 2025. The company paid a total of $1.80 per share in dividends in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $1.80 in 2025.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
9/30/2026 9/30/2025
Total Assets $ 281,116 $ 270,113
Loans receivable, net 196,890 175,217
Allowance for loan losses 2,254 2,205
Cash and cash equivalents 6,214 18,278
Securities available for sale 28,329 25,250
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 24,534 28,655
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150
Deposits 247,898 231,965
FHLB borrowings and note payable 10,511 15,000
Shareholders' equity 21,652 21,956
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities (7,733 ) (6,429 )
Shares Issued and Outstanding 618,330 612,192
Nonperforming loans 5,232 3,390
Real Estate Owned - -


Quarter ended 9/30 Six months ended 9/30
2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income $ 3,660 $ 3,418 $ 10,739 $ 10,108
Interest expense 1,452 1,556 4,309 4,756
Net interest income 2,208 1,862 6,430 5,352
Provision for loan losses - - (131 ) -
Net interest income after provision 2,208 1,862 6,561 5,352
Gain on sale of loans 100 70 204 199
Other income 364 371 1,088 1,076
General, admin. & other expense 2,106 1,759 6,091 5,227
Earnings before income taxes 566 544 1,762 1,400
Income tax expense 24 24 222 91
Net earnings $ 542 $ 520 $ 1,540 $ 1,309
Earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.85 $ 2.49 $ 2.14
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 618,330 612,192 618,330 612,192


Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


MENAFN21102026004107003653ID1111846189


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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