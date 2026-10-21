Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $542,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $520,000 or $0.85 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,540,000 for 2026 compared to $1,309,000 for 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $2.49 compared to $2.14 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $281.1 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2025 of $270.1 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2026 were $247.9 million compared to total deposits of $232.0 million at September 30, 2025. The company paid a total of $1.80 per share in dividends in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $1.80 in 2025.
The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
| Logansport Financial Corp.
| Selected Financial Data
| (Dollars in thousands except for share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 9/30/2026
| 9/30/2025
|
|
|
| Total Assets
|
| $
| 281,116
|
| $
| 270,113
|
|
|
| Loans receivable, net
|
|
| 196,890
|
|
| 175,217
| Allowance for loan losses
|
|
| 2,254
|
|
| 2,205
| Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
| 6,214
|
|
| 18,278
| Securities available for sale
|
|
| 28,329
|
|
| 25,250
| Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.
|
|
| 24,534
|
|
| 28,655
| Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|
| 3,150
|
|
| 3,150
| Deposits
|
|
| 247,898
|
|
| 231,965
| FHLB borrowings and note payable
|
|
| 10,511
|
|
| 15,000
| Shareholders' equity
|
|
| 21,652
|
|
| 21,956
| Unrealized gain (loss) on securities
|
|
| (7,733
| )
|
| (6,429
| )
| Shares Issued and Outstanding
|
|
| 618,330
|
|
| 612,192
| Nonperforming loans
|
|
| 5,232
|
|
| 3,390
| Real Estate Owned
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter ended 9/30
|
| Six months ended 9/30
|
|
|
| 2026
|
|
| 2025
|
|
|
| 2026
|
|
| 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest income
|
| $
| 3,660
|
| $
| 3,418
|
|
| $
| 10,739
|
| $
| 10,108
| Interest expense
|
|
| 1,452
|
|
| 1,556
|
|
|
| 4,309
|
|
| 4,756
| Net interest income
|
|
| 2,208
|
|
| 1,862
|
|
|
| 6,430
|
|
| 5,352
| Provision for loan losses
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (131
| )
|
| -
| Net interest income after provision
|
|
| 2,208
|
|
| 1,862
|
|
|
| 6,561
|
|
| 5,352
| Gain on sale of loans
|
|
| 100
|
|
| 70
|
|
|
| 204
|
|
| 199
| Other income
|
|
| 364
|
|
| 371
|
|
|
| 1,088
|
|
| 1,076
| General, admin. & other expense
|
|
| 2,106
|
|
| 1,759
|
|
|
| 6,091
|
|
| 5,227
| Earnings before income taxes
|
|
| 566
|
|
| 544
|
|
|
| 1,762
|
|
| 1,400
| Income tax expense
|
|
| 24
|
|
| 24
|
|
|
| 222
|
|
| 91
| Net earnings
|
| $
| 542
|
| $
| 520
|
|
| $
| 1,540
|
| $
| 1,309
| Earnings per share
|
| $
| 0.88
|
| $
| 0.85
|
|
| $
| 2.49
|
| $
| 2.14
| Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted
|
|
| 618,330
|
|
| 612,192
|
|
|
| 618,330
|
|
| 612,192
Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857
MENAFN21102026004107003653ID1111846189
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