North Park's Bachelor Of Science In Mechanical Engineering Earns Accreditation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Park University's Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering received accreditation from the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET this fall.

Chicago, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Park University's Bachelor of Science degree program in Mechanical Engineering has been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, a nonprofit, ISO 9001-certified quality assurance organization. Through the accreditation of academic programs, recognition of credentials, and assessment of student learning, ABET supports excellence in education worldwide.

ABET accreditation ensures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

“By the grace of God, we were able to receive accreditation upon our first entry,” said Professor of Physics and Engineering Dr. George Quainoo.“Not only that, but we also received the full six years of accreditation and two retroactive years on top of that. This is the gold standard of engineering accreditation, and we are grateful for the expanded opportunities it offers our recent graduates and current and incoming students. Credit to the hard work and dedication of the Physics and Engineering (PHEN) department, especially Dr. Libin Babu, who led the accreditation process.”

Sought worldwide, ABET's voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET's member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia, and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

ABET currently accredits 4,773 programs at 930 colleges and universities in 41 countries and areas as of October 1, 2024.

More information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at

About North Park University

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. For more information about North Park University's Bachelor's degree program in Mechanical Engineering, visit northpark.edu and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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North Park students working in a mechanical engineering lab

CONTACT: Emma Segrest North Park University (773) 244-5747...