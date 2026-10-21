Discovery Announces Details Of Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call And Webcast
Details
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 11:00 am ET
Meeting ID: 962 148 934
Dial-in Numbers:
Canada Local: +1 365-657-4084
Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 769 6440
USA (Toll-Free): +1 833 461 5787
All other dial-in numbers:
Webcast url:
(Webcast replay will be available using the same link post-event)
ABOUT DISCOVERY
Discovery Mining Ltd. is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to gold, silver and other critical minerals. Discovery is advancing plans to more than double annual gold production through investment in the Company's Porcupine assets, which include multiple operations, attractive growth projects and significant exploration upside in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. The acquisition of the Kidd Operations in June 2026 further increased Discovery's land position within the camp, provided valuable infrastructure that will support the Company's growing gold business, and added critical minerals to the Company's current production profile. Discovery's silver exposure comes mainly from the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Chairman
For further information contact:
Mark Utting, CFA
EVP Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: ...
Website:
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