Tricoast Advanced Technology Studios Launches Global AI Feature Film Production Company With Captive Distribution

The Future of Modern Entertainment

AI Studio Helmed by Industry Veterans Anticipates Producing a Minimum of 35+ Theatrical Quality Features Per Year Once Fully Optimized.

- A.J. Cervantes, Jr ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios, Inc. (“TriCoast ATS” or the“Company”) today announced that it has formally launched its global AI-driven feature film production studios capitalizing on the AI-feature film upheaval and collapse of the traditional Hollywood system. The studio's mission is to leverage unprecedented technology advances that are disrupting traditional film production through the use of generative AI, transparent workflows with an integrated global distribution network. The creative teams at TriCoast ATS can move from concept to finished film with exceptional efficiency, generally in a matter of weeks once fully optimized with an average production cost of $500,000, a fraction of the cost of traditional film production. The Company's output will be commercialized globally through TriCoast Worldwide, its affiliated international distribution arm currently distributing over 7,000 films worldwide to over 9,000 buyers internationally and millions of consumers streaming directly to all major platforms.TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios, formed by a team of veteran film industry and capital markets executives from Trilogy Capital Group, LLC and TriCoast Worldwide and TriCoast Entertainment, responds to the clear industry reality: the traditional Hollywood studio system is dead with historic production models no longer being economically sustainable. Studio overheads have materially increased over the last several decades with inflated domestic budgets accelerating the decline of a system that has remained largely unchanged. As this legacy business model rapidly declines, it is creating space for more agile, technology-driven and highly experienced competitors.“Quite simply, the traditional Hollywood studio system is under significant pressure,” stated Co-CEO Marcy Levitas Hamilton.“TriCoast ATS is designed to capitalize on this market disruption by combining advanced technology with experienced creative, production and distribution teams. We are not simply building another AI company, we are building a next-generation studio model that is efficient, sustainable and commercially grounded.”Strathford Hamilton, President, stated,“The features generated by TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios are hybrid AI productions and developed within the framework of 'HITL,' or Human-in-the-Loop, providing a structured workflow where human writers, directors, performers (with their support teams) and supervisors actively guide, refine and approve all AI-generated creative outputs to ensure authorship, artistic integrity and copyright eligibility.”Co-CEO A.J. Cervantes, Jr. added:“We are creating a powerful AI-driven global studio that reflects the current and future state of the industry rather than its dinosauric past. By combining next-generation financial architecture with AI production tools and disciplined transparent financial management, we are establishing a framework that can support a potential output of an unprecedented +35 films per year once fully operational and potentially 50 to 100 highly commercial feature films over 18 to 36 months when fully optimized.”TriCoast ATS is not a speculative technology venture developing emerging software. It is a highly proactive content production platform that is harnessing rapidly advancing AI technologies to create commercial feature films at a fraction of the cost and within highly compressed time frames compared to the old studio system, as well as independently financed film production. TriCoast ATS does not develop technology; it deploys the most current AI tools available to produce consistent, high-quality feature films at a pace that legacy studios cannot match.Recent demonstrations of AI-assisted filmmaking, including work from Seedance, Kling AI, Runway, Luma Dream Machine and Google Veo, illustrate the pace of technological change now upending today's creative marketplace. TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios has been engineered from the ground up to capitalize on these seismic changes faster and more aggressively than legacy studios.TriCoast ATS combines AI-enabled production efficiency with a powerful global distribution engine creating a vertically integrated model intended to deliver accelerated cash flow and durable long-tail revenue and library value. The studio's mandate is straightforward: to produce cost-effective, commercially viable theatrical feature films on highly compressed timelines, supported by comprehensive marketing initiatives and fully committed worldwide distribution.The economics of AI-assisted production are unprecedented. Without significant capital expenditure for technology development, TriCoast can produce a commercial feature film in a matter of weeks for budgets ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, as little as 5% to 10% of the traditional $5 million to $15 million budget considerations and in a fraction of the traditional 12-to-18-month timeline. While human talent, embodied in the concept of“Human in the Loop,” remains essential, the efficiencies gained through modern AI production technology dramatically accelerate speed-to-market.While mergers and strikes have disrupted production and some production has moved out of the country, TriCoast ATS plans not only to bring production back in a cost-effective way but also to put the entertainment industry back in the hands of independent filmmakers. For too long, the industry has made it impossible for independent filmmakers to realize their dreams of writing, producing, and bringing their own ideas to life. TriCoast ATS will make those ideas producible.TriCoast ATS will announce its initial production slate, technology partners and global production hubs in the coming weeks.TriCoast Employs Existing State-of-the-Art AI TechnologyTriCoast Advanced Technology Studios is not engaged in the development of proprietary artificial intelligence software or experimental technology platforms. Instead, the Company strategically deploys and integrates the most advanced commercially available AI tools available in the marketplace to hyper-accelerate feature film production. By leveraging proven technologies TriCoast avoids the substantial capital outlays, delays and technical risks associated with software development while maintaining the flexibility to adopt best-in-class solutions as the industry evolves. This technology-agnostic approach allows management to focus on producing commercially viable feature films rather than developing software infrastructure. The Company's competitive advantage lies in combining advanced AI capabilities with experienced creative oversight, disciplined production management and TriCoast's captive global distribution platform capable of reaching thousands of buyers worldwide on multiple platforms.About TriCoast Advanced Technology StudiosTriCoast Advanced Technology Studios is a global film studio integrating generative AI, advanced production systems and leveraging affiliated worldwide distribution capabilities. With operations in Los Angeles, London and Cannes, TriCoast ATS is structured to deliver high-volume, cost-efficient feature films supported by institutional governance and private capital. For more information, please visit: tricoaststudios. Please see the Company's corporate video here:About Trilogy Capital Group, LLCTrilogy Capital Group, LLC is a private equity and financial services group principally engaged in the development of a series of emerging growth private-to-public companies. Trilogy acquires or develops domestic and international companies pursuant to a Buy & Build or consolidation business model. Trilogy Capital Group and its predecessor company, Trilogy Capital Partners, have been engaged in private equity, merchant banking and strategic advisory services since 2002. The company's principals and advisers are highly experienced, with decades of legal, finance, accounting, corporate governance and M&A expertise. For more information, please visit:About TriCoast Worldwide and TriCoast EntertainmentTriCoast Worldwide is a vertically integrated entertainment company with proprietary production and post-production facilities in addition to film financing and sales expertise. TriCoast Worldwide develops, acquires and produces a broad spectrum of content from television, web to feature films. The company distributes its products in North America on theatrical and streaming platforms through TriCoast Entertainment. TriCoast Worldwide is a longstanding member of the IFTA trade organization and has represented major multi-territory theatrical features on a global basis. TriCoast Worldwide maintains an active database of over 9,000 buyers worldwide, millions of consumers and streams directly to all major platforms. TriCoast Worldwide key executives attend all major film markets including Cannes, Berlinale, TIFF, AFM, Hong Kong and the Mip/Mipcom TV markets. TriCoast Worldwide and TriCoast Entertainment and its affiliates have been engaged in the global film distribution business for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit:Not an Offer or SolicitationThis announcement is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or interests in any investment vehicle sponsored by TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios or its affiliates. Any offering of securities will be made only in accordance with applicable securities laws and through definitive offering documents provided to qualified investors.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may include forward-looking statements regarding future operations, strategic initiatives, or anticipated developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.No Performance RepresentationsNothing herein should be interpreted as a prediction or guarantee of future performance. Past performance of any strategy, team, or affiliated entity is not indicative of future results.Regulatory StatusTriCoast Advanced Technology Studios or its affiliates are not registered as an investment adviser or broker-dealer unless otherwise stated. Any investment programs are intended exclusively for qualified investors and are not available to the general public.ContactTriCoast Advanced Technology Studios, Inc.A.J. Cervantes, Jr.Co-CEO...1-844-TriCoastMedia ContactSean Reilly...561-363-7330

A.J. Cervantes, Jr.

TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios

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TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios Launches Global AI Feature Film Production Company with Captive Distribution News Provided By TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios October 21, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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