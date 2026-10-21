'Jailer 2' Screenings Halted At Canadian Theatres Due To Technical Issues, Exhibitor Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Screenings of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have been halted at York Cinemas in Canada from Wednesday, with the exhibitor citing technical issues related to the delivery of the digital keys required to screen the film.

In a statement shared on Instagram, York Cinemas said the decision came despite the theatre chain having fulfilled its financial commitments and payments for the film. It attributed the disruption to the non-availability of valid Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) from North American distributors Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas.

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“We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026,” the exhibitor said, adding that the decision was due to circumstances beyond its control.

Explaining the technical issue, York Cinemas said the required KDMs had not been provided by the distributors following the necessary authorisation from the production company, Sun Pictures.

“Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film,” the statement said.

The exhibitor added that it had made efforts to resolve the matter and continue screenings but had not received the necessary authorisation. It also apologised to moviegoers for the inconvenience caused by the decision.

“We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of York Cinemas,” the statement added.

The film's North American distributors and producers have yet to issue a response to the exhibitor's announcement.

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, reunites the filmmaker with Rajinikanth following their 2023 film 'Jailer'. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel was released worldwide on October 15.

The film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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