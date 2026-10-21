Rashmika Mandanna To Make IIFA Debut With Performance In Abu Dhabi In 2027

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi next year, with a live performance at the ceremony.

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will take place on January 22 and 23, 2027, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema for the two-day celebration.

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Sharing her excitement about performing at the awards for the first time, Mandanna said, "Performing on the IIFA Awards stage for the first time feels incredibly special, and I'm honestly so excited!"

The actress, known for her roles in films including Pushpa: The Rise, Animal and most recently, Cocktail 2, said she was looking forward to celebrating Indian cinema with fans in the UAE.

"IIFA has always been a beautiful celebration of Indian cinema, bringing together incredible talent and passionate cinema lovers from across the world," she said. "As someone who enjoys dancing, getting to dance for the people I love while celebrating the craft that we all love and adore is truly special."

Mandanna added that she was eager to experience the atmosphere of the awards ceremony. "I can't wait to step onto the IIFA stage, share the energy and create beautiful memories together in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I'm so grateful to be a part of this celebration and can't wait to experience the magic of IIFA LIVE!"

Mandanna joins an already announced line-up of performers that includes Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The main awards ceremony on January 23 will be hosted by Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday.

The celebrations will begin on January 22 with the IIFA Digital Awards, which will be hosted by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. The event will also mark the fourth time Abu Dhabi has hosted IIFA, following previous editions in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are now available through Etihad Arena and Platinumlist, with prices starting from Dh100.

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