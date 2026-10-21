Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Macron Says France To Hold Conference For Lebanese Forces After Israeli Elections

Macron Says France To Hold Conference For Lebanese Forces After Israeli Elections


Date: 2026-10-21 02:45:55

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that this country will organise a conference to support the Lebanese armed forces after the Israeli elections this month, as truce talks between the two sides stall.

"We will also coordinate to carry out this work of support for the Lebanese armed forces and a conference will be set up in the coming weeks by France... I think it is useless to do it before the Israeli elections, but we will organise such a conference because it is unavoidable," he told reporters in Qatar.

MENAFN21102026000063011010ID1111846177


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search