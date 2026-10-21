Macron Says France To Hold Conference For Lebanese Forces After Israeli Elections

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that this country will organise a conference to support the Lebanese armed forces after the Israeli elections this month, as truce talks between the two sides stall.

"We will also coordinate to carry out this work of support for the Lebanese armed forces and a conference will be set up in the coming weeks by France... I think it is useless to do it before the Israeli elections, but we will organise such a conference because it is unavoidable," he told reporters in Qatar.