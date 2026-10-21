Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Armed Campaign Rises To 74,494

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 74,494 in addition to 175,604 injuries.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said today that seven martyrs, along with 24 others who were injured, were rushed to hospitals in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

It added that the death toll since the ceasefire came into effect in October last year has reached 1,534, while the number of injuries reached 5,486, with 841 bodies dug out from under the rubble.