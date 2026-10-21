UAE Monitoring 'Unusual Odours', No Indication Of Concern: Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Following reports of strange smell causing concern among those residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issued a clarification to reassure the public.

In a social media post, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Ministry confirmed that it continues to coordinate with the relevant local authorities to monitor the unusual odours detected in several areas across the country and verify their nature and sources.

"The Ministry reassures the public that, based on the assessments conducted, there are no indications of concern. Response efforts and field monitoring remain ongoing to reduce the odours and accelerate their dissipation," it added.

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It further added that in case there is any further development that require precautionary measures, the public will be informed and provided with the necessary guidance in a timely manner.

The Ministry also urged everyone to follow updates and obtain information through official authorised channels.