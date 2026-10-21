Britain, Oman Hold Talks On Strengthening Military Cooperation
London: Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, Wes Streeting, met on Wednesday with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, who is visiting London.
They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the military field. The meeting also addressed several issues of mutual interest.
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