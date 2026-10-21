EBAY Stock Gains Amid Reported Plans To Lay Off About 9% Of Its Workforce In Second Restructuring



The e-commerce platform is cutting roughly 1,000 jobs, building upon an earlier reduction of about 800 positions executed in February.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone noted in an internal staff memo that the restructuring is necessary to align teams and investments with high-priority growth areas. The announcement follows eBay's $1.4 billion acquisition of apparel resale platform Depop from Etsy, while company shares ticked up roughly 1% following the news.

eBay (EBAY) on Wednesday announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 9%, resulting in the elimination of about 1,000 jobs, as per an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

The move represents the e-commerce giant's second major round of layoffs this year, following a 6% staff reduction that affected roughly 800 employees in February.

As of the close of 2025, the company maintained a headcount of approximately 12,300 workers. A company spokesperson confirmed the latest cuts to media outlets, explaining that the measure is designed to position the online marketplace for long-term strength.

"As we work to capture the significant opportunity ahead, this step was taken to ensure we continue to operate from a position of strength by aligning our teams and resources with our top strategic priorities," the spokesperson stated.

CEO Jamie Iannone told staff that while the company's overarching strategy is proving successful, capturing upcoming opportunities necessitates deliberate decisions regarding resource allocation. "Our strategy is working," Iannone wrote, adding that "continuing to capture the significant opportunity ahead requires us to make thoughtful choices about where we focus and invest".

Balancing Cuts with AI

Even as headcount shrinks across several divisions, eBay leadership clarified that recruitment remains active within targeted growth sectors, simultaneously increasing capital expenditure toward artificial intelligence developments.

The workforce reduction also coincides with major corporate portfolio adjustments. Earlier this year, eBay completed a $1.4 billion cash acquisition of the secondhand fashion marketplace Depop from Etsy. Finalized in July, the transaction integrated a popular brand with a robust user base among Gen Z and millennial shoppers into eBay's broader ecosystem.

EBAY Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

EBAY stock has gained about 41% year-to-date.