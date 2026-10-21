Qatar's Real Estate Transactions Reach QR1.754 Billion In September

Doha: The value of real estate transactions registered under sales contracts in Qatar reached QR1,754,432,853 in September 2026, with transaction value rising 36%, the number of properties sold increasing 17%, and the total area traded expanding 62%, according to the Ministry of Justice's Real Estate Analytical Bulletin.

A total of 495 property sale transactions were registered during the month. Doha, Al Rayyan and Umm Salal recorded the highest transaction values among the country's municipalities.

Doha led with QR536,165,930 in transactions, followed by Al Rayyan at QR514,135,366 and Umm Salal at QR235,799,614. Al Wakrah ranked fourth with QR210,930,513, followed by Al Daayen at QR185,200,694, Al Khor and Al Thakhira at QR55,790,295, Al Shamal at QR14,085,976, and Al Shahaniya at QR2,324,465

In terms of total traded area, Al Rayyan accounted for the largest share at 35%, followed by Umm Salal at 20%, Doha at 17%, Al Wakrah at 15%, Al Khor and Al Thakhira at 3%, and Al Shamal at 2%.

Al Rayyan also accounted for the largest share of properties sold, at 29%, followed by Doha at 28% and Al Wakrah at 15%. Al Daayen accounted for 11%, Umm Salal for 10%, Al Khor and Al Thakhira for 5%, and Al Shamal for 2%.

Average prices per square foot ranged from QR472 to QR807 in Doha, QR248 to QR459 in Al Wakrah, QR375 to QR376 in Al Rayyan, QR281 to QR477 in Umm Salal, QR370 to QR560 in Al Daayen, QR305 to QR401 in Al Khor and Al Thakhira, and QR135 to QR183 in Al Shamal. In Al Shahaniya, the average price stood at QR166 per square foot.

Mortgage transactions totalled 229 in September, with a combined value of QR5,114,311,244.

Doha recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions, at 120, accounting for 52.4% of the total. Al Rayyan followed with 45 transactions (19.7%), and Al Daayen with 35 (15.3%). Al Wakrah recorded 11 transactions (4.8%), while Umm Salal and Al Khor and Al Thakhira each registered eight (3.5%). Al Shamal recorded two mortgage transactions, representing 0.9% of the total.

Doha also recorded the highest mortgage value, at QR4,401,934,894, while Al Shamal registered the lowest, at QR11,691,000.

The share of mortgage transaction value exceeded the corresponding share of transaction numbers in Doha, while the opposite was the case in the other municipalities.

Doha accounted for nine of the 10 highest-value mortgage transactions, while Al Daayen accounted for one. The 10 transactions represented 79% of the total value of mortgage transactions recorded during the month.

Residential unit sales totalled 176 transactions, with a combined value of QR280,854,742.

The bulletin highlighted continued activity across Qatar's real estate investment and commercial segments amid legislative and regulatory developments concerning real estate brokerage, registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct rights, as well as measures aimed at attracting domestic and foreign capital. The data also underscore the strength and resilience of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its key components.